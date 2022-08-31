Your new neighbourhood hangout on Palm Jumeirah…

Whether you fancy a refreshing drink after a day at the beach or a night of dancing until early hours with friends, we’ve found what we think will be your new favourite social hangout. Opening next week, on Thursday September 8, Factory by McGettigan’s has taken up residence in the shiny new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a stone’s throw away from one of the hottest spots in Dubai right now, Palm West Beach.

Naturally, we had to get a first look inside…

Factory Bar and Kitchen may look slightly different to the usual McGettigan’s in Dubai, but fear not, it still has many of the features of the Irish pub that we all know and love. With a stage for live music, an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining, decent amount of screens for sports fans, and plenty of room to dance, there is an area to cater to every mood.

As the name suggests, visitors can expect lots of industrial, rustic features – from wooden beer barrels, to old-fashioned typewriters, cameras, radios, and other nostalgic items. The menu is equally as desirable as the decor: think unfussy food that’s perfectly executed, posh pub classics along with a handful of new dishes and Sunday roasts good enough to take over your Instagram feed.

Factory Bar and Kitchen will have a robust weekly lineup with entertainment every day of the week, including DJs, live music, brunches, and happy hours. We can already see ourselves having many a great night here (and maybe a few headaches the next day).

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 8, Mon to Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat & Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. factorythepalm.com

