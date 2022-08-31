The huge new hotel opens today, Wednesday August 31…

New staycation spots are popping up everywhere, but one that’s getting us super excited is Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The grand new hotel opens today, August 31 and it looks incredible. Home to a whopping 10 dining outlets, this foodie paradise is set to be your ultimate playground this winter.

Featuring 608 guest rooms and suites, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah sits pretty on the western side of the trunk, facing onto Palm West Beach. Guests will enjoy serene views from every angle, with 90 per cent of the rooms offering a sea view.

When it comes to restaurants, the hotel has taken some of the city’s best-loved concepts and put their own twist on them. Keep your eyes peeled for the soon to open Factory by McGettigan’s and CLAW BBQ, while Barfly by Buddha Bar and Trader Vic’s will open their doors once the weather reaches optimum coolness.

Also on the culinary bill is the ever-popular Jones The Grocer, which opened on Palm West Beach earlier this year, as well as all day dining outlet Mowsem, Zing Beach Bar and SocialBee, which features a menu of dishes made with locally-sourced honey.

Elsewhere in the hotel, guests will enjoy full use of the facilities, including one of the longest pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and the award-winning eforea Spa. For the little one’s there’s also Pirates Kids Club, which has an indoor and outdoor area, plus a dedicated kid’s pool.

Stay tuned for more openings at announcements as we hear them.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, now open. hilton.com

Images: Provided