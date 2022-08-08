It’ll be home to the UAE’s largest TV screen and come complete with a Christmas market…

Football fever is set to take over the city when the FIFA World Cup 2022 lands in Qatar this November. And if you’re already thinking about where to watch it in Dubai, you’ll be excited to learn that hospitality heavyweights McGettigan’s are taking over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre to bring football fans an epic open-air, mega fan zone.

Fanzone by McGettigan’s comes from McGettigan’s and DGT Events, and will run for the entire FIFA World Cup, opening from Monday November 21 until Sunday December 18. Entry will be priced at Dhs50 per person, which will be fully redeemable on food and drink.

Promising much more than just football for fans in Dubai, the super-sized fan zone will come with an array of entertainment, live music, and McGettigan’s signature hospitality. There will be unallocated seating for standard tickets, but there will also be options to book picnic tables and VIP booths, with prices and further details set to be revealed soon. Wherever you’re sat, you’ll never be too far from the action, and to ensure every moment of the games is visible to fans the largest TV screen in the UAE will take centre stage in the fan zone.

Even if you’re not a football fan, there will be something for everyone as Fanzone by McGettigan’s will also welcome the arrival of Winterfest. Promising to make the most wonderful time of the year even more special, this snow-covered zone will bring the magic of Christmas to life with a skating rink, festive market and Santa’s Grotto for all the family to enjoy. Stroll through the stalls shopping for Christmas gifts, sip on cups of hot chocolate and mulled wine, and tuck into all your favourite festive treats as you

Opening on Thursday November 24 with a magical Christmas tree lighting experience, events throughout the silly season will include a Christmas jumper party, festive movie nights, Winterfest holiday camp, and plenty more.

We’re already counting down…

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Nov 21 to Dec 18, from Dhs50. mcgettigans.com/fanzone