Football fans in Dubai can get in on the action at these epic World Cup fan zones…

This November, football fever will take over not just host nation, Qatar, but the whole world when FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar begins. Whether you would rather a mince pie and mulled wine or a Michelin-star meal, you can cheer on your home country while also enjoying an exciting mix of entertainment, food, drink, and an electric atmosphere.

Here are the biggest and best FIFA World Cup fan zones in Dubai.

The Football Park, DIFC

The Football Park Fan Zone in DIFC will offer a unique and premium way of experiencing the world’s greatest football tournament, opening to coincide with the month-long event. Located on the podium level of Gate Avenue, in front of a huge screen, The Football Park will host Michelin-starred restaurants, a butler service, and a concierge for fans wanting to watch the matches in style. Prices have not yet been announced, but will be revealed when bookings open on September 15.

Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, booking open from Thursday September 15, difc.ae/gateavenue/

World of Sports Fan Zone, Habtoor Grand

Set in the garden of the Habtoor Grand Resort, this tented sports fan zone will accommodate 1,500 football fans with sporty bench seating and giant screens dotted around, as well as live performances and delicious food stalls to satisfy hunger.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR, Dubai, open from Monday October 24. Tel: (0)4 408 4257, habtoorgranddining.com/home

Fanzone by McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s and DGT Events are taking over Media City Amphitheatre to bring fans an epic open-air fan zone and winter festival for the whole family. Because you can’t have a World Cup in December without an appearance from Santa, right? With the largest screen in the UAE, the fan zone promises much more than just football including an array of entertainment, food and drink, and the option to book picnic tables and VIP booths. On the far side of the fan zone, the snow-covered winter festival will bring the magic of Christmas to life with Santa’s grotto, an ice-skating rink, Christmas markets, and more.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, entry AED 50 fully redeemable, opens Friday November 21, mcgettigans.com/fanzone