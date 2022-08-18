Feel the burn…

Whether you want to lose weight to fit into that new outfit, stay healthy, boost your endurance or just to feel good about yourself, there are several gyms in Dubai to visit.

Below we have listed some of the new studios in town, but also the city’s favourite gyms and what’s opening later this year…

New studios

Studio 14

What: Eco-friendly, sustainable and self-powered workouts

You may feel good about your gym routine, but wouldn’t you feel better if you were saving the environment at the same time? Studio 14 is a new eco-friendly, boutique fitness studio in Umm Al Sheif. It offers a compact range of classes (think boxing, rowing, treadmill and strength workouts) with equipment that is powered by its user, eliminating the use of electricity for the facility’s machines. With classes of no more than six participants, Studio 14 feels more like a PT experience than a big group session, which might make you feel better about the Dhs140 per class price tag. You can also buy eco-friendly merchandise such as mats and rollers made from rice and bamboo, and water bottles made from sustainable materials.

Studio 14, Al Thanya Street, Umm Al Sheif, packages available, including five classes for Dhs650 and 30 classes for Dhs3,450. @studio14.ae

Chalk Training Ground

What: Owners of The Vault gym move onto the Palm

Chalk is, quite literally, where the strong belong. Featuring an array of fitness sessions focused on strength and conditioning, high-intensity interval training, CrossFit, endurance training, functional circuits and more, the gym is designed to help participants reach their athletic potential. Founded by Trisha Cadden and Frankie Kelly, (who previously owned The Vault gym in Al Quoz), Chalk classes may be tough, but with a “positive energy” mantra they’re hoping to create “an ideal ground for fitness and forming friendships.” Book in for your free trial. Thereafter it’s a whopping Dhs180 per class, although monthly packages are available.

Golden Mile 3, Palm Jumeirah, monthly packages available. @chalktrainingground

Ballers

What: All-in-one sports hub with padel, football pitches and gym

Whether you want to rent out a pitch or join a sports academy to refine your skills, partake in group lessons or private coaching lessons, the list is endless at urban-cool Ballers. The site – built around a series of metal containers – comprises six outdoor padel courts (Dhs450 for 90 minutes), a top-tier football pitch (eight-a-side Dhs1,600), boutique gym (Dhs500 per month), a multi-purpose studio wellness programme, kids play area, and an open air-roof terrace.

810 Dubai Fountain Street, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (050) 429 0488. @ballersdubai

Top Stretching

What: Split school and stretching fun

If there is a fitness equivalent to flossing your teeth before bed, it’s stretching. The muscle-conditioning movements, designed to increase flexibility and range of motion, are essential to optimal physical functioning and yet many of us make the mistake of skipping it. As the name suggests, TopStretching makes stretching a priority, with over 20 different classes from aero-stretching and ballet to split schools and yoga. Check out its new, beautiful, ladies-only studio in Downtown, which opened last month.

@topstretching.me

The Matcha Club

What: New chilled pool

Not one to rest on their laurels, the cool kids at The Matcha Club has built an icy cool new plunge pool. Why cold water? Science boffins have proved that it aids muscle tension, improves blood circulation, and helps focus the mind. Book a court or a movement class and enjoy a unique experience in its chilled pool alongside one of the club’s ‘cold plunge’ facilitators. Play and move hard. Recover fast. Call (050) 460 1461 to book.

@matchadxb

City favourite

Circuit Factory

Famous for its intense workouts – and enormous and loyal fanbase – The Circuit Factory offers everything from big bootcamp-style workouts, to nutrition advice and regular weight loss challenges. Classes run in two locations – Motor City and Al Quoz. The latter recently underwent a facelift and doubled in size meaning more room for burpees. Sign up for your first class (Dhs85) and receive two free classes now.

Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs85. @circuitfactory

UnderdogBoxn

Boxing has become one of the city’s top workouts, with residents and locals swearing by the fat-burning workout to hone lean, strong physiques. But boxing not only increases muscular stature; it can also help balance the mind. Smashing a bag is an excellent form of stress relief, it builds self-confidence as much as physical strength, and you’re able to switch off from the outside world and be present in the moment. Hit up the brilliant Underdog Boxn for a taste. Guaranteed you’ll be hooked after the first class.

Knowledge Village, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 250 1000. @underdogboxn

Barre Effect

If you want to strengthen your core, build lean leg muscle and work on your flexibility like never before, then it’s time to step up to the barre. Not just for ballet dancers, barre classes are essentially a fusion of moves from Pilates, yoga and classical ballet. The 2022 What’s On Award-winning studio Barre Effect uses a combination of bodyweight resistance, props and high reps to exhaust pretty much every single major muscle group. This 50-minute class tests your mental strength as well as your physical but it’s a sure-fire way to sculpt your bod.

114 Al Ferdous, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dhs115 per class (plus one free as introductory package). Tel: (0)4 548 7600. @barreeffectdxb

F45

Combining HIIT, functional training and circuit training, these 45-minute sessions are as varied as they are intense. F45 has practically taken over the city with seven studios across town and another four opening soon. Classes are broken down into Cardio, Resistance and Hybrid with a collection of stations for you to complete. Sign up for a free one-week trial. Otherwise, classes cost Dhs120, or you can buy a pack of 10 for Dhs1,020. Also, look out for the eight-week challenges that take place throughout the year.

Various locations including Dubai Marina, Motor City and Downtown Dubai. f45training.ae

Barry’s Bootcamp

Popular with A-listers, a class inside Barry’s red room, fitted out with a long run of state-of-the-art treadmills and lit like the Ministry Of Sound, is said to burn 1,000 calories. You’ll be pushed to your limits by a turbo hour of synchronised sprints and matwork sessions. The music is loud, the work varied, and the sessions pass in a flash. There are two Barry’s in Dubai, one in DIFC and the other in Dubai Marina.

Central Park Towers, Ground Floor DIFC, Dubai, Dhs85 (intro class), Dhs125 (single class), other packages available. Tel: (0) 4 254 4775. barrys.com

Opening soon:

1Rebel

What: High-paced, sweaty fun in a studio/nightclub

Saudi and UK cult fitness brand 1Rebel is finally making its way to the Emirates. High-paced, sweaty fun – 1Rebel is the king of transporting you from gym to nightclub with LED strobe lights and banging playlists. There are several different workouts to try; Ride, Reshape (treadmill and weights), and 1Rebel’s first-ever open gym floor featuring cardio, resistance, free weights and a strength zone. Word on the street is that 1Rebel is making its way into two Dubai locations, the first in ICD Brookfield later this year.

@1rebel_uae

FitnGlam Dubai Hills

What: FitnGlam is a concept built by women for women.

Its first centre opened in Al Quoz in October 2021 and occupies an enormous space set over two floors. Its studios host everything from barre to spin and there are separate CrossFit areas, a boxing ring and ‘recovery rooms’. Then came a centre in Mirdif and next up is Dubai Hills Mall opening soon.

@fitnglamgym