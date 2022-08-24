Sponsored: The Capri-inspired restaurant has a new Head Chef in the kitchen…

As we approach the start of a new season in the city, pretty Italian restaurant, Lucia’s, is shaking things up in the kitchen with the appointment of a new Head Chef. Cagliari-born Andrea Zurru has a wealth of experience in preparing Sardinian delicacies, after spending his childhood in his aunt’s kitchen.

Andrea graduated from the prestigious hospitality school of Cagliari at 18 and started working at various 5-star hotels of the famous Sardinian Costa Smeralda. His most notable experience was at La Guardiola Restaurant in Castelsardo when he worked as Head Chef, also participating in a cooking competition finishing second after Chef Roberto Petza who led a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Making his way to Dubai by way of Australia and London, Chef Andrea is delighted to take on the role in Lucia’s. “Together with the rest of my amazing team, we are looking forward to introducing a variety of mouth-watering Italian flavors to the local food scene that complement the amazing aesthetic and unforgettable atmosphere at Lucia’s. We want you to taste our passion in every delicious bite,” he said.

Guests will be treated to a range of exciting dishes to enjoy on their next visit to the lively restaurant. With a menu as authentic as they come, Lucia’s offers an expansive selection of homemade Italian classics, from pasta to tiramisu.

The pretty venue has colourful interiors elevated by faux flowers climbing the walls, which extend onto the outdoor terrace – the perfect spot to enjoy the winter weather when it comes.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. luciasdubai.com