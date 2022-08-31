These dishes will wok your world…

There is no shortage of Asian restaurants in Dubai, from pocket-friendly and cheerful to fine dining, you have a lot of choices laid out for you. If you want to go down the white tablecloth lane, here is a list of South East Asian restaurants in Dubai to tick off.

Thai Food

Thai Kitchen

Serving Thai food (obviously), Thai Kitchen is an authentic and upscale restaurant with Thai native chefs. You’ll get all of the Thai classics including deliciously steamed seabass and the Thai classic mango with sticky rice. It overlooks Dubai Creek ticking the boxes of exquisite food and stunning views.

Thai Kitchen, Park Hyatt Dubai, open Mon to Thurs from 6.30pm to 11.30pm and Fri to Sun from 6pm to midnight, Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Mekong

A fusion of Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine, Mekong upgrades classic street foods to fine dining with signature dishes like crispy pork belly in a sweet soya sauce. Take a seat in a rickshaw on their terrace and enjoy this classic Asian fusion.

Mekong, Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeriah, open daily 6pm to 11.30pm, Tel:(0)4 567 8304, @mekong.dubai

Chinese Food

Hutong





Hutong takes Chinese food to a completely different class of its own. Located adjacent to the Museum of the Future, Hutong offers Chinese food in a fine dining experience. There are a variety of packages from business lunches to set dinner menus and an al a carte menu.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, Al Sukook street, DIFC, open daily from 12pm to 3.30pm and from 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 220 0868, hutong-dubai.com, @hutongdubai

Shanghai Me





Toss out your old Chinese take-out menu and swap it for an elegant night out at Shanghai Me. With a dedicated dim sum library, they provide you with a choice like no other. The elevated dumplings, spring rolls and siu siu puffs are all filled with the most exquisite ingredients like truffle, oyster mushrooms and wagyu beef. The menu also includes tuna oshizushi and a giant fortune cookie for dessert.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, open daily from 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 564 0505, shanghaime-restaurant.com, @shanghaimedxb

Japanese Food

Mimi Kakushi

If you feel like treating yourself then Mimi Kakushi is where you should be headed. Turn a blind eye to the numbers at the edge of the menu and take a journey through the oriental ages of Osaka for a clash of culture where traditional classics meets the high-end hustle and bustle of the 21st century.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, 23 A Street, Jumeriah, open Mon to Thurs from 6pm to 2am and Fri to Sun from 12pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 379 4811, mimikakushi.ae, @mimikakushi

Nobu

You should have known that they would make this list. Awarded by the Michelin Guide as one of the best restaurants in Dubai, Nobu is a culinary experience that your palette will never forget. Along with an a la carte menu, they have multi-course omakase tasting menus. Sorry parents, children under 10 aren’t allowed in past 8.30pm.

Nobu, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily from 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, noburestaurants.com, @nobudubai

Vietnamese Food

Hoi An

It’s always promising when the kitchen staff of a restaurant are from the country of cuisine. This is why Hoi An always a complete authentic Vietnamese food. Their modern take on the cuisine presents itself as a blend of traditional dishes that are packed with flavour.

Hoi An, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, open daily Mon to Wed from 7pm to 12am, Thurs from 7pm to 11pm and Fri to Sun 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 405 2712. shangri-la.com

Indochine

A global and timeless classic, with its fusion of French and Vietnamese food. Indochine offers a wide variety of cold appetizers like beef tartare and sea bream carpaccio. They also offer a brunch that is inspired by the golden glamour era of Paris.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Tel: (0)4 208 9333, indochinedxb.com, @indochinedxb

Singaporean Food

Nonya

With Singaporean and Malaysian influence, Nonya is a delight with its floor to ceiling windows and delicious Singaporean dishes such as the Singapore Laska and the Chili Crab as well as dessert options such as Cheng Tng.

Nonya, DMCC, Al Thanyah, Jumeriah Lake Towers, open Sun to Thurs from 5pm to 1am, Fri from 3pm to 3am and Sat from 1pm yo 3am, Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai

Blue Jade

The internationally recognized fine dining restaurant offers a selection of South East Asian cuisines. Sit back and enjoy the view of your dishes being prepared from the open kitchen The terrace allows for al fresco dining. Enjoy classics such as chili prawns and Singapore noodles.

Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, open daily from 6pm to 11pm, closed on Wed, Tel (0)4 318 6150, bluejadedubai.com

