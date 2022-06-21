The inaugural edition of the Michelin Guide in Dubai has been unveiled during an exclusive ceremony at Dubai Opera…

On June 21, the great and the good of Dubai’s hospitality scene gathered in Dubai Opera to discover which establishments were to be bestowed with stars in the first-ever Michelin Guide Dubai 2022.

After months of speculation, tension and excitement, the list was revealed by Gwendal Poullennic, the International Director of the Michelin Guide.

Speaking about Dubai’s dining scene, Poullennic said: “This very first Dubai selection of restaurants marks a historical moment for the Michelin Guide and the Middle East.

“What makes Dubai’s culinary landscape so distinctive is its reflection of the more than 200 nationalities that call the city home, delivering an epicurean kaleidoscope. One thing all the restaurants in this fast-paced dynamic and elegant city have in common is they are brimming with passion and enthusiasm. Today, Dubai is settled as an inspiring gastronomic destination and we have no doubts that gourmets from all over the world will be seduced by its very unique energy,” he added.

Dubai is the 36th destination to be covered by the Michelin Guide and a total of 69 restaurants are included in the first edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai, nine of which received one prestigious star each, while two received two stars. There were no coveted three-star accolades announced at the reveal.

Here’s a look at the restaurants that received Dubai’s first-ever Michelin stars…

TWO MICHELIN STARS

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito [TWO STARS]

It’s two Michelin stars for Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Resort Dubai, which celebrates the rich heritage of Italy. Chef Niko Romito has curated a blend of modern and classical Italian concept exclusively for Il Ristorante, interpreting the exquisite flavours of Italy with modern simplicity.

STAY by Yannick Alléno [TWO STARS]

Innovative, inventive and intriguing, this is classic French dining at the highest level at STAY by Yannick Alléno, located at the One&Only The Palm.

ONE MICHELIN STAR

11 Woodfire [ONE STAR]

Singaporean chef-owner Akmal Anuar offers a global variety of vegetables, seafood and meats grilled to perfection over oak, hickory or hay.

Al Muntaha [ONE STAR]

Led by Saverio Sbaragli, Al Muntaha sits atop the Burj al Arab and offers sophisticated and refined French cuisine with Mediterranean influences.

Armani Ristorante [ONE STAR]

Burj Khalifa draws in flocks of people to gaze at its majestic presence but its restaurants draw in the crowds, too. Armani Ristorante is well known for its Italian fare and impresses with beautifully decorated dishes.

Hakkasan [ONE STAR]

Beautiful Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Dubai is located at the iconic Dubai hotel, Atlantis, The Palm on the Palm Jumeirah and serves up reimagined Chinese dishes that are exclusive to Dubai.

Hōseki [ONE STAR]

The decadent dining experience at Bulgari’s nine-seater restaurant was always going to be one of the city’s top contenders for a star. Guests enjoy an omakase-tailored experience from sushi master Masahiro Sugiyama.

Ossiano [ONE STAR]

The ingenuity of chef Grégoire Berger, along with a narrative approach to reimagining French cuisine, has clearly charmed the inspectors. It’s luxurious setting, unrivalled hospitality, and exquisite presentation of its seafood specialities impresses time and again. A worthy winner indeed.

Torno Subito [ONE STAR]

Acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura’s restaurant Torno Subito is located at the cool W Hotel on the Palm and offers Italian classics, pasta dishes and desserts with a twist.

Tresind Studio [ONE STAR]

A restaurant which ticks almost all of Michelin’s boxes: an intimate dining experience, charming homegrown clout, a humble head chef with genius ambition, and an ever-evolving menu that elevates modern Indian cuisine into the stratosphere. Bravo to Chef Himanshu Saini and the wider Tresind team.

Tasca by José Avillez [ONE STAR]

Located in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel serves up Portuguese dishes from an open kitchen that are vibrant, innovative, and great for sharing.

BIB GOURMAND

14 Dubai restaurants were awarded Bib Gourmand awards, which recognise places offering great cooking at reasonable prices.

Here are the restaurants that made it onto the list: Al Khayma, Bait Maryam, Brasserie Boulud, Fi’Lia, Folly, Goldfish, Ibn Albahr, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, Ninive, Orfali Bros, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Shabestan and Teible.

GREEN STARS

This award is a hard one to get, but one Dubai restaurant has now been awarded the Green Star for being at the forefront of a sustainable approach to gastronomy.

Getting the recognition it deserves is Lowe – a Michelin-recommended restaurant by culinary duo Kate Christou and Jesse Blake. The restaurant serves up food cooked on fire and uses ingredients as locally as possible. Their ‘Waste Not’ dinners offer eight to ten courses of would-be waste products, saved over the previous months.

MICHELIN Special Awards

When inspectors dine at restaurants, not only are they tasting the food but they are also keeping their eyes on the service to see who is deemed worthy of the Michelin special awards.

For 2022, the Young Chef Award was given to Solemann Haddad of Michelin-selected restaurant Moonrise. Solemann is a self-taught chef but also passionate and thoughtful, always ready to explain his dishes and reveal their origins and sometimes the secrets of how he uses them.

The Sommelier Award this year goes to Danijela Tesic of Ossiano for her passion and knowledge of wines, and enthusiasm for wine pairing in a very relaxed, unpretentious style. Additionally, her friendly approach with diners makes this a dining experience guests truly enjoyed.

Warm hospitality is crucial to a good dining experience and this year The Welcome and Service Award was given to the team at Bait Maryam. The service is relaxed and cheerful, the waiters offer up helpful recommendations and the service is prompt. If you want to be made to feel at home, this is the place to dine.

Here are other 44 restaurants that will also feature in the Michelin Guide Dubai 2022:

3 Fils

Akira Back

Al Mandaloun

Al-Fanar

Amazonico

Avatara

avli by Tashas

Bleu Blanc

Bombay Bungalow

Carnival by Tresind

Ce La Vi

Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco

Cipriani

Clap

Coya

Demon Duck by Alvin Leung

GAIA

Hashi

Hell’s Kitchen

Hutong

Il Borro

Indego by Vineet

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

Little Miss India

Lowe

LPM

Marea

Masti

Mimi Kakushi

Moonrise

Netsuby Ross Shonhan

Nobu

Pierre’s TT

Rhodes W1

Rockfish

Sea Fu

Shang Palace

Siraj

Social By Heinz Beck

Sucre

Tan Cha

The Artisan

Tresind

Zuma

For more info on the announcement, check out guide.michelin.com/en