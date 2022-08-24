Sponsored: Summer like you mean it…

It seems like many folks are booking their plane tickets home and jetting off on holiday. But what happens if you have a long summer in Abu Dhabi stretching out ahead of you? Well, plenty, actually, with our guide to keeping busy morning, noon and night. But before you jump into our guide, find out how you can unlock unbeatable savings in Abu Dhabi this summer. You can now grab the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass from summer.visitabudhabi.ae and experience the best of the UAE capital in one exclusive, limited-time pass. This bundle costs Dhs599 for adults and Dhs499 for juniors between 12 and 17 years of age, while kids aged 11 and under go free.

Make your money go further as you ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, meet your favourite DC Superheroes at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and make a mighty splash at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi with the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass. Soak up the emirate’s rich cultural scene with one-day entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi, and also get free or discounted access to 13 cultural sites across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Qasr Al Hosn, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, and Al Jahili Fort. Move around the city with ease, as the pass enables complimentary transportation on the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus network and Yas Express. What’s more, you can also purchase the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass when booking your stay from a selection of 40 world-class hotels on summer.visitabudhabi.ae – saving up to a whopping 50 per cent.

From top staycations, to perfect pool days and thrilling indoor fun, here’s how to summer like you mean it in Abu Dhabi…

Family Fun

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

If you want bragging rights to having tackled the world’s fastest roller coaster, you have to visit this indoor shrine to speed. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to record-breaking roller coasters, a connoisseur’s collection of classic cars, family-friendly thrill rides, a huge zip-line and roof-walk adventure attraction and a series of fun festivals throughout the year.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

The What’s On Award-winning attraction is a summer must-do for all, where your favourite superheroes (and villains), Tom, Jerry, Bugs, Daffy, Tweetie, and The Flintstones are all backed up by some spectacularly wild rides, and expertly choreographed shows.

The National Aquarium

When it’s all looking a bit scorchy outside, why not head to Abu Dhabi’s stunning underwater kingdom, The National Aquarium? In addition to the eight themed zones, an XXL reticulated python known only as ‘Super Snake’, back stage tours, and marine animal rehabilitation projects, there are also a range of marine life meet and greets. You can, for example, have an ‘Ocean Encounter’ feeding sharks measuring up to two metres in length for just Dhs180. And that price includes access to the ‘Aquarium Journey’.

Live it up

Island fun at Saadiyat Beach Club

If you’ve got sunshine on your mind, then Saadiyat Beach Club is the place to be this season. The luxury beach club is including a special offer of Dhs399 instead of Dhs499 for its weekend brunch, plus day pass access exclusively for Visit Abu Dhabi Pass holders.

The royal treatment at Emirates Palace

The summer weekday pool pass at Emirates Palace is the perfect way to spend a day. Adults gain access to the pool and beach facilities for Dhs320 (with Dhs100 credit for Cascades restaurant). Children aged four to 20 gain access for Dhs160 with Dhs50 back as credit. At weekends, adults are Dhs425 and it’s Dhs210 for kids without a dining voucher. For the ultimate Abu Dhabi-only extravagance, check out the hotel’s signature 23K gold cappuccino and ice creams for the perfect luxury treat.

Family fun at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

The Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor space. You can enter this leisure lagoon for Dhs100 as an adult during the week (Dhs50 for kids or nannies), or for Dhs130 at the weekend (Dhs60 for children). Facilities include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant.

Be a tourist in your own town

Aerial tours of Abu Dhabi

You might have travelled the length of Abu Dhabi and back a million times, but have you ever seen the city from the air? Seawings operates special 30-minute aerial tours (from Dhs998) onboard a seaplane. This iconic aerial tour provides the ultimate view over Abu Dhabi, the exquisite domes that rise across the Emirates palace, the gorgeous stretches of mangrove forests and the stunning beaches of Yas Island.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

This architectural work of art is one of the world’s largest mosques, but it’s also arguably the most beautiful, too. Just a moment here and you’re transported to a land of spirituality and dreams. It’s a breathtaking sight.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The museum is made up of multiple interconnected gallery spaces nestled beneath a vast perforated dome that allows shafts of sunlight to penetrate the open areas. Its unique structure is just as breathtaking as the art within the museum itself and is one of the most important sights for visitors and residents to visit. Be sure to look out for the exciting yoga classes that take place under the dome.

Stay more, pay less!

Make the most of your Abu Dhabi holiday with an exclusive, limited-time deal of ‘Stay for 4, Pay for 3’ (valid until August 31). Select a gorgeous resort surrounded by turquoise waters, book a family escape for the kids to enjoy or check into a luxury hotel where every moment makes you feel like royalty… your heart and wallet will be incredibly happy!

Check out the list of participating hotels: visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/summer-stay4pay3