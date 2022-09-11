Not long now…

It’s the second weekend of September and that means summer is almost officially over. From pool parties to movie nights, here is our list of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend, whatever the weather.

Friday, September 9

Stand-up comedy at McGettigan’s Big Night Out Live

For two nights only, watch award-winning comedians Danny O’ Brien and Elena Gabrielle live at Mcgettigan’s JLT. The comedy show starts at 8.30pm but, in true Mcgettigan’s style, you will be able to enjoy live music all evening from 7.30pm onwards and dance your way into the early hours with Dubai’s DJ Jono Hayes for the afterparty.

The Big Night Out Festival. The Baggot, McGettigan’s JLT, Dubai. Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. 7.30pm. Over 21 only. Dhs100. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Kids movie night at Caddy Shack

If you didn’t yet know, Caddy Shack in Trump International Golf Club, are hosting a weekly kids movie night on Fridays. This week? Disney Pixar classic, Ratatouille. Head down for an effort-free night of entertainment, popcorn, and giggles, starting 7pm.

Trump International Golf Club. Friday, September 2. 7pm. Tel:(0)4 245 3939. @caddyshackdubai

Try TGI’s tasty new plant-based burger

Woohoo – TGI Friday’s have just launched their Impossible™ Beef Burger. You can treat yourself and the family this weekend to a beefy cruelty-free burger for Dhs54. Whether you are already living that plant-based life or a meat lover wanting to try a healthier alternative, it’s 100 per cent worth it. Plus, you don’t even need to leave the house as the new burger is now available on most delivery platforms. TGIF!

Impossible Burger. TGI Fridays, Dubai. Dhs54. tgifridaysme.com

K-pop fans, check out this BTS pop-up

It’s here and it’s the Middle East’s first ever BTS pop-up store. Opening its doors on September 9, the BTS concept store, called BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS, is located inside Burjuman Mall. K-POP fans, you will find hundreds of BTS merchandise from clothes to figurines as well as a BTS-themed photo zone.

Level 1, Burjuman Mall, Dubai. September 9 to December 8. 10am to 10pm. @morningKall

Saturday, September 10

Early morning stroll down Kite Beach

This morning, the temperature reached 27°C and that means one thing, winter is coming. You don’t necessarily have to spend money to have a great weekend, especially when you have Kite Beach on your doorstep. Whether you prefer jogging or cycling, walking or swimming, head down to Kite Beach for some fresh, sea air this weekend.

Vibes and Views at Seven Sisters

If you are planning on getting together with the girls this weekend – Seven Sisters in Business Bay are hosting Vibes and Views ladies night on Saturdays. Overlooking the Dubai Canal, get three hours of unlimited drinks and a dish from the Asian fusion menu while dancing the night away to the live DJs.

Vibes and Views. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. Saturdays, 7pm to 1am. Dhs100 7pm to 10pm or Dhs120 10pm to 1am. Tel:(0)5 6775 4777.7sistersdubai.com

Meet footballer John Robinson at The Dubliners

Planning on watching the football on Saturday? Watch from Irish bar The Dubliner’s and catch football legend John Robinson from 2pm to 3pm. John Robinson will be on the Hollywood Balls podcast live from the Dubliner’s sofa, alongside Danny Guthrie, former English Premier League player and Raimond van der Gouw, former goalkeeper. Pint, footie, classic Irish pies, and in case that wasn’t enough – from 12pm to 7.30pm it’s happy hour.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Saturday, September 10. 2pm to 3pm. Tel:(0)4 702 2508. thedubliners-dubai.com /@dublinersdubai

Celebrate Chinese Moon Festival at Maiden Shanghai

The mid-autumn festival, also known as Moon Festival, started over 2,000 years ago to celebrate the end of the autumn harvest. It is still widely celebrated today and Chef Luo Bing of Maiden Shanghai is preparing his best traditional Chinese recipes to share with us all. On the menu? Crispy prawn and sea bass roll, handmade crystal prawn dumplings, chicken in Kung Pao sauce and, of course, homemade mooncakes. This year, Moon Festival falls on Saturday, September 10 – you can book a table either Saturday or Sunday to indulge in this celebratory set menu.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. Set menu Dhs250 per person. Tel:(0)44 55 99 89. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Sunday, September 11

Pool party it up at Cove Beach

Given the option, I think most of the world would like to spend their weekend next to a twinkling turquoise pool in 35° heat. In Dubai, we can do just that, all year round. Head over to Cove Beach this weekend for the Rendezvous Sundays pool party with DJ Scottie and Devon Kosovo. With an open bar from 12pm to 3pm, where else would you want to spend your Sunday?

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Sundays. 12pm to 3pm. Dhs247 house, Dhs399 house and sunbed, Dhs299 sparkling, Dhs449 sparkling and sunbed. Tel:(0)50 454 6920. info@covebeach.com covebeach.com

Catch a timeless movie at Cinema Akil

Cinema Akil’s Summer of Classics is slowly drawing to a close. Don’t miss the last week to catch these nostalgic films including family-favourite The Sound of Music, Sunday at 3.30pm and Wednesday, September 14 at 7pm; The Godfather, Saturday, September 10 at 7pm; and Pulp Fiction, Tuesday, September 13 at 7pm. Tickets can be bought on the Cinema Akil website but this doesn’t guarantee your seat so get there early.

Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial District, Dubai. Sunday, September 11. 3.30pm. Dhs56.50. @cinemaakil cinemaakil.com

Win tickets to the Qatar World Cup at Barasti

Are you familiar with the bottle cap stacking game? You might want to start practicing after reading this. This Sunday at the Barasti Summer Tent, whoever successfully stacks the most number of caps and remains first for the duration of the evening, will win two tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The winner will be announced on the night and tickets include the flights, ground transfer and hospitality. If you can’t make it this Sunday, you still have the next two remaining Sundays of September to be in with a chance.

Budweiser stacking game. Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort. Sunday, August 28 to Sunday, September 25. 5pm to 11pm. (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com instagram.com/barastibeach