BTS fans, assemble…

K-Pop fever is in the air here in the UAE. While fans in the capital are being treated to Abu Dhabi’s mega Korean Music Festival this weekend and Blackpink in 2023, here in Dubai, fans are in for a treat with the launch of the Middle East’s first-ever BTS concept store pop-up.

The BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS concept store will be opening its doors on September 9, 2022 and you’ll have until December 8, to check it out. You can find it at Level 1 at Bur Juman Mall.

The pop-up is run by HYBE (previously known as Big Hit Entertainment) and will be a space where fans can shop for a number of exclusive merchandise.

There will be more than 400 product categories ranging from apparel, accessories, figurines and much more. And no two weeks are the same as new products will be released as and when the stock runs out.

The collection features some of BTS biggest hits such as Black Swan, ON, Butter, Dynamite and more. There is also a special space for the ‘IN THE SOOP’ collection. Fans can also wear out their phone battery at the BTS-themed photo zones, too.

It may be the first time the pop-up has arrived in UAE, but it has a number of successful stores around the globe.

Can’t wait to visit? On Sunday to Thursday, it is open from 10m to 10pm and on Friday and Saturday, it’s open from 10am to 11pm.

Do note, that the pop-up can only accommodate 40 people at a time and given the BTS fan base here in Dubai, you may have to wait your turn.

To stay up to date with the pop-up store in Dubai, head on over to @morningKall

Images: Getty Images and Instagram