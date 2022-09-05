We’re seriously im-prost by this year’s events…

If we were ranking our favourite festivals of the year, Oktoberfest would come near the top. It’s all that incredible Bavarian food, the socially acceptable wearing of lederhosen and drindls, the giant steins of hops, being able to use words like schnitzel und strudel in context, there’s the oompah music and impromptu prost-ing. It is, we think it’s fair to say, a long way from being the wurst.

With all this in mind, here are some of our favourite Abu Dhabi celebrations of Oktoberfest.

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club will host the capital’s flagship incarnation of this, Germany’s most famous harvesty, hops-forward festival. It’s all taking place between October 27 and November 6 on ‘The Green’, an event space nestled amongst the verdant fairways of the urban golf course. The 11 night event will feature ‘Abu Dhabi’s largest biergarten’, plenty of specialist ‘Europen meats’ to ‘Munchen’ and a bumper schedule of oompah music. You can book free passes for the a la carte experience, or have the most guten of samstags with the Bavarian-themed Saturday brunch (1pm to 4pm) with packages starting at Dhs275 (house for Dhs375).

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, October 27 to November 6, Sun to Thu 3pm to 12.30AM, Fri 1pm to 1.30am, Sat 1pm to 1.30am. WhatsApp: (058) 598 9785, @oktoberfest.ae

Appaloosa

The Marriott Hotel Al Forsan’s trusted sports bar, Appaloosa is going full Bayern Munich and topping the hotel’s Bundesliga of Oktoberfest celebrations, to be fair it is the only venue in the competition, but trophies are trophies. Throughout the week you’ll be able to dig die gabel (fork) into tasty German cuisine classic, and lift a big ol’ glass of the weissbier in homage to the spirit of the fest. At weekends there will be a special Bavarian barbecue, with unlimited meats to enjoy in the great alfresco for just Dhs99.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, October 21 to 30, daily 7pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 201 4131, @marriottalforsan

C.Mondo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centro Capital Centre (@centrocapcentre)

The headlines of the Oktoberfest celebrations at this Centro Capital Centre bar include a selection of five limited menu items including German sausages, spätzle and lamb shank. But that’s not all. There are several great value glücklich hour deals you can get busy with including two hours of unlimited draught beer (or other selected house beverages) for Dhs99; one Oktoberfest dish and two beers (or selected house beverage) also for Dhs99; or any three dishes and a three litre beer tower for Dhs299.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, September 17 to October 3, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514, @centrocapcentre

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

This seafront strip of grass and sand really feels like an above par place to host an Oktoberfest party. Starting on September 29 and continuing until October 9, festivities for fräuleins und männer will be going down on the Dolphin Lawn and include promotional deals on German beer and snack combos (priced from Dhs79).

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, from September 29 to October 9, weekdays 4pm to 11pm, weekends noon to 11pm. Tel: (05) 56 660 8780, @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

Westin Abu Dhabi

Golf courses and Oktoberfest seem to be a thing in Abu Dhabi this year, and we get it, it’s that green hills of Bavaria, Edelweiss vibe. The Westin’s own version is being held at Retreat bar, which has a sehr schön outdoor terrace overlooking the winding greens of the course. The limited time menu includes pretzel baskets, sauerkraut, German potato salad, chili cheese Krainer sausages, grilled curry wurst, roast chicken, dumplings, Vienna style schnitzel, traditional licensed and Apple Strudel. Wash it all down with tankards of amber nectar and the warming knowledge that you have, with teutonic efficiency saved yourself 20 per cent on the total bill (providing you come wearing a dirndl or a pair of lederhosen).

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa, October 1 to 31, daily midday to 2am. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Images: Provided