Brand new week, a brand new chance to make it the best one ever. We’re here to help you get started on that mission with a list of great things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Monday, September 19

Dine at Emirati-conceived Mamafri

All the way (well… a two hours journey) from Dubai, Mamafri is now in the capital at Sheikha Fatima Park. On the menu, diners will find an ensemble cast of Malaysian, Thai, Cantonese and Japanese dishes. Don’t leave without trying the Wagyu sando and ramen – the restaurant’s most popular dishes. Read our whole review here.

Mamafri, Sheikha Fatima Park, Al Bateen, Tel: (0)4 330 0012. @lovemamafri

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Experience a little bit of the magic of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Abu Dhabi Mall. ‘Celebrate Hogwarts’ is a walkthrough interactive Harry Potter-themed experience, offering opportunities to take Snapes, ahem, snaps against some of the saga’s most memorable backdrops — there’s the full and unabashed Escherian majesty of the Hogwarts Grand Staircase, a Common Room, Hagrid’s infamous Hut, The Forbidden Forest, and even a recreation of the iconic Hogwarts Express train, chuffing its way out of platform 9 and 3/4.

Celebrate Hogwarts, Abu Dhabi Mall, 12pm to 9pm daily, Sept 9 to Oct 4. abudhabi-mall.com

Tuesday, September 20

Last chance to ‘Experience Mars’ right here on earth

Experience Mars is an experience designed to celebrate the United Arab Emirates space program and achievements. Visitors will embark on a mission from earth and jet through space to the surface of Mars and there will be plenty of activities to do along the way.

Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, Abu Dhabi, Until Sept 20, Tel: (0)2 657 6348. abudhabiculture.ae

Try a stretch and snooze yoga class

Why do people do yoga? The standard answers are most likely – ‘to build strength, be healthy, and create harmony in mind and body’. And here at Angela’s signature Stretch n Snooze class at BodyTree Studio, all you’ll get to feel is relaxed. Angela uses sun poses, bolsters, blankets, props, and inspirational words and a well-curated playlist to teleport you to an ethereal dreamlike state. It’s just what you need mid-week. Book here

Bodytree Wellness Studio, Hazza ‘ Bin Zayed The First Street, Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 443 4448. @bodytreestudio

Wednesday, September 21

Make mid-week plans at Little Havana(ooh na-na)

On September 21, Little Havana is back at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi. Taking place every Wednesday, enjoy a picturesque ocean view, lively party vibes and music by DJ Crazy Joe and Singer Claudia. From 8pm to 11pm, sip on unlimited beverages, two selected dishes, and one shisha for just Dhs199. For reservations, email: info@covebeachabudhabi.com

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, every Wed 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)56 398 7895, covebeachabudhabi.com

Thursday, September 22

Cha-cha your way to Coya Abu Dhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi is keeping the lively summer vibes alive with more editions of Azucar nights. Taking place every Thursday from 9pm onwards, music fans, dancers and can enjoy uplifting tunes from the five-piece Cuban band – Cubache. The night takes place at Pisco Bar. Make sure you reserve well in advance.

Pisco Bar, Coya Abu Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 306 7000. coyarestaurant.com