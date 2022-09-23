The 17-time Grammy Award winner will perform at The Etihad Arena in January…

Eagle-eyed music lovers may have spotted a little clue we posted on social media yesterday about a huge music legend heading to Abu Dhabi and now we can officially reveal: Sting is performing in the capital next year.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner will perform at The Etihad Arena on January 27, 2023. And as of today (Friday, September 23) you can now pick up tickets to see the man that arguably invented social distancing (Don’t stand so close to me) via the etihadarena.ae website, starting at Dhs435.

Those who snag tickets to the Sting gig in Abu Dhabi are in for an audio treat, with Sting’s My Songs concert a dynamic show of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of rock band The Police, and as a solo artist. His career, which spans six decades, has seen Sting sell over 100 million records worldwide, racking up an array of awards that include three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

A musical journey will see fans of this Englishman [not] in New York bring his Message in a Bottle to Fields of Gold in Abu Dhabi. With Every Breath You Take, you’ll be taken on a nostalgic journey through Sting’s diverse musical repertoire.

Keeping it in the family, on tour Sting is accompanied by special guest Joe Sumner, an English singer-songwriter who also happens to be his son.

Sting at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi January 27, 2023. Tickets on sale from 12pm on Friday September 23, from Dhs395. ticketmaster.ae, etihadarena.ae

