Boo-kmark this page, we’ll keep you updated on all the Halloween events…

Halloween – this is the one night a year when you can either look your best or your worst and nobody can say anything about it. In proper What’s On fashion, we will be providing you with events for all the ghouls and guys to celebrate this Halloween season in Dubai.

Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm

It’s back and back with a bang. Prepare yourselves for a night of some scary dance-offs, big prizes, crowd karaoke, and some goosebump-inducing banging bingo. Make sure that your outfits are absolutely terrifying as there will be a Dhs5,000 prize for best, erm… worst dressed. Tickets start from Dhs150 and are available here

Bongo’s Bingo, Asateer Tent, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeriah, from Dhs150, @bongosbingodubai

Home by McGettigan’s – City Walk

Back by popular demand, this crime-solving, murderer interrogating evening is an action-packed thrill ride. This immersive experience takes place on Wednesday, October 5 from 7.30pm followed by a Halloween-themed brunch performance on Saturday, October 29 from 2pm. Brunch includes free-flow drinks and a three-course meal. You will get a chance to interact with the characters, too. Discover the criminal before Detective Chief Inspector Bill Roberts and you and your team will win a brunch.

H0me by McGettigan’s, City Walk, Wed Oct from 7.30pm entry costs Dhs50, welcome drink included. Sat Oct 29 2pm to 6pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 385 2400 mcgettigans.com

Legoland Dubai

Legoland is turning into a spookyland this Halloween. There will be plenty of family-friendly activities and most importantly, the brand new 4D monster movie ‘The Great Monster Chase’ will be exclusively played here. For those wanting to take the spook-fest to the next level, they can book into the Legoland Hotel for a monster sleepover and enjoy exclusive Halloween activities. The sleepover will give you a special invite to the Halloween ‘monster party’ hosted at the theme park. For more information, visit their website here.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Oct 7 to 31, Tel: (0)4 825 1650. legoland.com

Majlis Al Sultan

This limited edition Halloween menu takes autumn and pumpkin-loving to a whole new level. The menu will feature, you guessed it, pumpkin-themed dishes such as spiced pumpkin soup, and a garden pumpkin panna cotta. The kiddies are also welcome and can enjoy spooky cookie crafting. You get a pumpkin, they get a pumpkin, everybody gets a pumpkin!

Majlis Al Sultan, Al Wasl road, Jumeriah, and City Centre Me’aisem, Oct 28 to 31, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 334 1888, @majlisalsultan

Paramount Hotel Midtown

Ghouls and Witches are welcome to join this celebration at their own risk. At Melrose Bar and Lounge, you can enjoy a show with the worst of the worst that Disney has to offer. Maleficent, Cruella De Ville and Ursula have planned an evening filled with childhood nostalgia, tricks and lots of naughty treats for you to enjoy. Book via WhatsApp on 058 826 5729.

Melrose Bar and Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, every Sat in Oct from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 3333. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Paramount Hotel Dubai

Ghosts, ghouls and Goblins are celebrating Halloween a little early at the Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge. The speakeasy is getting an Addams Family make-under this October. The live musical production ‘A Happy Family Murder”, a tribute to the iconically gothic family. This Whodunit is a celebration of the honour of killing Uncle Fester. Taking place on Thursday nights, at Wednesday’s protest. Discover who merrily murdered the family member.

Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Thursday Dhs299 soft, Dhs380 house, Dhs550 bubbly. October 13, 20, 27 and November 3, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 246 6641 paramounthotelsdubai.com

Prato Dubai

Frighteningly fun times are coming to Prato Dubai as they will be hosting an afternoon brunch for family and kids. Guest can enjoy a traditional British carvery. While the little ones are in the special kid’s corner, parents will be entertained by a live DJ. Be sure to dress in your worst as there are prizes to be won for the scariest costume.

Prato Dubai, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, Oct 29 1pm to 4pm, Dhs 225 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @pratodubai

Soul Beach

Scream and shout and let it all out at Soul Beach. Ibiza Global Radio is back and they are kicking off the season in October with international DJs like Themba and Stacey Pullin. Tickets are on sale here. The next event is their Halloween edition which will be sure to put the ‘boo’ in boogie.

Ibiza Global Radio Halloween Festival, Soul Beach, JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, Jebel Ali, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5126, soulbeachdxb.com, @ibizaglobalradiouae

Swissotel Al Ghurair

This ghoul-icious brunch spread is one for the whole family to enjoy. Parents can enjoy drinks such as vampire punch paired with a fantastic menu with speciality Mexican and Brazilian foods. While the little ones can enjoy an assortment of activities including a ‘Trick or Treat’ around the hotel.

Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Sunday October 30, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs159 for adults, Dhs59 for kids, Children below 6 dine free. Tel: (0)4 293 3270, swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

Vox Cinemas

There are a few horror films being released onto the circuit during the month of October. Halloween Ends, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Will Patton will be released Thursday, October 13 – this will be the final instalment of the spine-chilling franchise. You can also catch Prey for the Devil featuring Colin Salmon and Ben Cross, which is set to be released on Thursday, October 27.

Weslodge Saloon – City Walk

Weslodge is becoming a certified Halloween hangout spot this October with cookie decorating classes for the little ones to partake in. Kids aged four to 12 can ice freshly baked cookies with help from one of the Weslodge chefs. Adults can relax at the restaurant while the kiddies have fun decorating spooky cookies.

Weslodge Saloon, City Walk, Mon 31 Oct 5.30pm onwards, Dhs125 for class and one fruit juice. Tel: (0)50 731 9808, weslodge.ae, @weslodgedubai

Weslodge Saloon – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Get dressed in your most ghoulish costume and sip some cocktails at this night brunch. The festivities kick off from 7pm to 10pm on Friday, October 28. There’s a day brunch the next day from 1pm to 4pm, and a post brunch party from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriot Marquis, Business Bay, Oct 28 7pm to 10pm, Oct 29, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs395 for house beverages, Dhs445 for prosecco. Tel: (0)4 350 9288, weslodge.ae, @weslodgedubai

