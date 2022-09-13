Festival lovers, yoga enthusiasts and rockers all have something to look forward too this October…

The better weather is finally upon us and what better way to celebrate that with some outdoor entertainment? Here you’ll find some of the brilliant outdoor festivals to look forward to in the UAE this October.

Groove on the Grass is officially double digits…

That’s right, Groove on the Grass is coming back to Dubai and is gearing up to celebrate the big one zero. Labelled as 10 years of Groove it is set to be on Saturday October 15. Although we don’t have details on the location or line-up, keep your eyes peeled to socials and watch this space, as we’ll be sure to share ticket info as soon as we have it.

The last season of Groove on the Grass migrated to the desert in Ras Al Khaimah due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the two-day desert festival saw headline sets from Guy Gerber, Bahramji and Medusa Odyssey.

Groove on the Grass, location TBC, Saturday October 15. @grooveonthegrass

Let RAKtopia help you connect with nature…

Enjoy music, art and wellness side-by-side at this sun-soaked festival in Ras Al Khaimah. The two-day event will takeover Longbeach Campground on October 22 and 23 bringing together experts in all three fields. The festival is designed to revitalize your body, inspire your mind and spark creativity with immersive art workshops.

RAKtopia, Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah, Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 23, from Dhs180. platinumlist.net

Liam Gallagher, Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs in the Capital…

The epic Club Social is back for a three-day festival in Abu Dhabi, bringing 72-hours of music, food, drinks and top-tier vibes to the capital. With headline acts Clean Bandit, Kaiser Chiefs and Liam Gallagher this is going to be an epic music event. Aside from a trio of headliners, on the last day of the festival (Sunday, October 30), the UAEs top rockers will be pitted against each other in a battle of the bands-style competition. This is a family-friendly event, and children under 12 go free.

Club Social Abu Dhabi, Yas Links, Yas Island, Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30, from Dhs125. clubsocial.ae

New desert destination awaits you…

A first of its kind for Tomorrowland desert destination called Terra Solis will open in Dubai next month, bringing with it camping, glamping, dining and poolside partying. While the brand are yet to announce any festivals or artists as such, we do know to expect some major events when they do. For those unfamiliar, Tomorrowland is one of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the world and while it would be extremely hopeful of us for a Tomorrowland Dubai, there might be smaller events taking place at the glamping site.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Jebel Ali, Tel: (0)4 456 1956, terrasolisdubai.com, @terrasolisdubai

