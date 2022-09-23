It’s good to give back…

Whether you’re looking to give back to the community or have some extra time in your hands, volunteering is always a rewarding endeavor.

Here are 8 wonderful places to volunteer in Dubai

Emirates Red Crescent

Emirates Red Crescent

If you’ve ever wanted to volunteer in Dubai and get involved in some community service, then the UAE Red Cresent is a perfect place to start. Red Crescent offers services and aid in a wide range of endeavours, addressing pressing or pervasive problems in the community. With a wide-range volunteer scheme, you will be sure to find a place to contribute your time and skills.

emiratesrc.ae

K9 Friends

Animal lovers, this is your spot to volunteer in Dubai to make a difference. In operation since 1989, K9 Friends aims to rescue and rehome stray and abandoned dogs. This organisation is solely run by volunteers who are 21+ and can commit for at least six months. All individuals that are interested are invited to an informational coffee morning where they will learn more about the office, kennel and the tasks they will have to undertake.

K9 Friends, Dubai Investment Park, Sat to Thur 9am to 4pm, Fri 9am to 4pm, Tel: (0)52 593 0265, www.k9friends.com

Thrift for Good

This enterprise is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use by re-homing the preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for good is in partnership with Gulf for Good, which coordinates all its volunteer activities. There are multiple volunteering endeavours to get involved in at different locations. Make sure to check the age restrictions as they vary.

thriftforgood.org

UAE Dolphin Project

Being a non-profit organisation the Dolphin Project relies on public support to make sure its important work can get done. Anyone can get involved and help make a difference to the local marine environment and dolphin population. If you have some spare time and a passion for the ocean, gain some valuable experience by volunteering with the Dolphin Project. You will be able to get involved with public events and fieldwork.

uaedolphinproject.org/volunteering

WWF UAE

WWF UAE

If you’re a self-proclaimed eco-warrior, then this might be the perfect volunteering pursuit for you. Individuals can get involved by raising funds for WWF’s conservation projects by using their fundraising guide, which includes ideas and instructions. Their website includes many other tips for ways you can make a positive impact on the world through sustainable practices which you can implement into your daily life.

emiratesnaturewwf.ae

SmartLife Foundation

This charity has been set up to help the many blue-collared workers who have built our magnificent city. There are many projects that have been established to empower and maximise these individuals’ lives, and their relatives back home. Their projects include mentoring and educational scholarships to children of blue-collar workers, health checkups, reading clubs, dancing, fitness and yoga and more. Apply online and get involved with this wonderful initiative, directly contributing to bettering Dubai’s community.

smartlifefoundation.org

Dubai Cares

One of the main pillars of Dubai Cares is volunteering. It offers members of the community to get a chance to join the amazing initiatives that the Dubai Cares team have to offer. Through a series of volunteering, awareness and fundraising initiatives, anyone can make a contribution to their global goals. this is a perfect place to volunteer in Dubai.

dubaicares.ae

Make A Wish

Make A Wish

This international charity has now made a home in the Dubai. Its main aim is to grant magical wishes to children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions. This organisation relies heavily on the support of incredible volunteers, thus there are many roles you can become involved in; such as being a make-a-wish granter, office worker, translator, fundraiser, speaker, or event staff member. All volunteers will work in teams to make all wishes (and dreams) come true.

makeawish.ae

