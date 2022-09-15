Time for an upgrade?

Last week on Wednesday, September 7, Apple held its annual product launch event. The 2022 event revealed new AirPods Pro, three new Apple Watches, and four new iPhone models, which will be available in the UAE. And if you can’t wait to get your hands on the new phone, take note as the iPhone 14 will be available in stores beginning tomorrow Friday, September 16. The availability of iPhone 14 Plus begins Friday, October 7.

The all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus promises ‘a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities’. Available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED, the new iPhones promise improved camera capabilities, super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic and longer battery life.

In addition to these two models, Apple also announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These smartphones include features such as the ‘A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos’.

The Pro models will come in four sleek colours including deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. With each year comes improvements to the cameras, especially on the Pro models, and 2022 is no different. The models will feature a new 12MP Ultra Wide camera, an improved Telephoto camera and a new Action mode for smooth-looking video.

How much will the iPhone 14 cost in the UAE?

Customers can get iPhone 14 in the UAE for Dhs3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone 14 Plus in the UAE for Dhs3,799 before trade-in. You can also buy iPhone 14 Pro in the UAE will start from Dhs4,299 and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the UAE will start at Dhs4,699 (depending on your storage options).

You can trade in your current or old iPhone to save money on your next one. Depending on the model and its condition, you could save up to Dhs3,650.

Image: Provided