There’s nothing better than getting up early and heading to an outdoor market…

The winter season is just around the corner and that means it’s time to head outside again. Outdoor markets in Dubai are a great spot to head to over the weekend where you can browse unique products, fresh produce and much more.

Here are a few of our favourites:

Ripe Market

The beloved Ripe Market is coming back and will run every Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm at Dubai Police Academy. The Ripe Market comes alive with an array of stalls offering visitors everything from organic fruit and vegetables and freshly baked goods, to stalls that are bursting with colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, eclectic handmade jewellery, hand-painted artworks, crafts and more.

The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, Sat, 9am to 9pm, Sun 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripeme.com

Dubai Flea Market

Dubai Flea Market is an authentic no-frills market in Dubai, where you can find all kinds of unique items every weekend. The market moves from location to location each week, but usually within a public park. Regular locations include Zabeel Park, Al Nahda Pond Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, Ibn Battuta rooftop parking, and Discovery Gardens – upcoming markets are listed on its website. If you wish to sell, check the website for price depending on location and Dubai Flea Market will provide a table, chairs, and space for up to two clothing racks.

Dubai Flea Market, various locations, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, various times. Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubai-fleamarket.com

Covent Garden Dubai

Convent Garden’s newest location is the much-loved Kite Beach. Set to open on Saturday, October 1, the outdoor market invites you to say goodbye to shopping malls and hello to the beach. Sink your toes into the sand in between your shopping activities and enjoy all that the small business owners and designers have to offer.

Covent Garden Kite Beach Market, Kite Beach, open daily 10am to 10pm. coventgardenmarketdubai.com, @coventgardendxb

Vibe s By The Bay

Head to cool waterfront destination Festival Bay this October for a cool outdoor shopping experience. Shop at a number of homegrown retail and F&B concepts, check out the travelling water circus performance Fontana and dine at a number of street food trucks. It opens on October 5 and will be around until May 2023.

Vibe s By The Bay, Dubai Festival City, opens Oct 5, 7pm onwards, until May 2023, free entry to market, dubaifestivalcitymall.com

