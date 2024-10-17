All roads lead to Global Village…

It’s the news you’ve been waiting for. Global Village UAE has reopened its doors for a new season. The much-loved family attraction will remain open for seven months closing on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

You may (currently) have over 200 days to visit the fun-filled attraction, but remember, there’s always plenty to see and do, so multiple trips are essential. So the sooner you visit, the better.

Each season, the attraction receives millions of visitors – both visitors and residents alike, who fall in love with the park’s vibrant atmosphere, shows, food stalls, and unique shopping opportunities. In the past season, Global Village UAE achieved a new record as the park welcomed a whopping 10 million visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Global Village UAE change every year?

The short answer… Yes! Global Village reveals new attractions every season so there is always something new and fresh to see.

For those looking to visit the newest upgrades, there’s a brand-new Restaurant Plaza with 11 two-storey restaurants offering global cuisine.

There are four cultural pavilions to visit: Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each features a themed facade with an array of food stalls and shops inside.

The Railway Market and Floating Market have been transformed with fresh new concepts and Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it an added wow factor for the new season.

Need to catch your breath? Global Village UAE also features green promenades with picnic-style benches throughout the space.

But it isn’t just new attractions that keep the visitors returning.

Many visitors head to the attraction more than once during the season’s run. And for good reason.

Global Village is home to plenty of country pavilions from around the globe, each offering up cultural treats from their country. You can either walk home with shopping bags packed with items from clothing, accessories, perfumes, souvenirs and so much more, or you can enjoy the delicious cuisine. Many pavilions even put on cultural performances so you can enjoy a show while you dine.

Besides the pavilions, do remember to visit the Fiesta Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For more fun away from the shopping and eating, there’s Carnaval with over 195 rides, games, and attractions. There will be something for visitors of all ages including tiny tots. If you’re good at carnival games, try your luck and walk home with a huge stuffed animal including the famous giant banana plushie.

For more on the attraction front, Global Village UAE will soon introduce Exo City Planet for guests above 10. Returning to the park and now open is House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. Besides entertainment at the pavilions, there are shows on the main stage, Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), plus roaming entertainment.

Oh, and yes, Dragon Lake returns with a new dragon, twice the size of last year’s where a laser show takes place.

Every Friday and Saturday at 9pm, a firework show will illuminate the skies above Global Village.

Tickets

If you want to visit Global Village on a weekday, (from Sunday to Thursday excluding public holidays) it will be Dhs25 per person.

However, if you want an any-day entry ticket, it’s Dhs30 per person.

Don’t forget, that minors below the age of three, seniors above 65 and people of determination can enter for free. But, you will still need to get your free tickets for them on the website.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Getting there

All roads in Dubai lead to Global Village and your guide cannot begin without knowing how to get there.

Whether you take a taxi, the bus, or drive: getting to Global Village has never been easier because Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the public bus services to Global Village Dubai have resumed. And the bus fare is just Dhs10.

Bus 102 from Rashidiya Metro Station.

Bus 103 from Union Metro Station, passing through Al Rebat Street.

Bus 104 from Ghubaiba Bus Station passing through Al Jafiliya Metro Station.

Bus 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station (passing through Al Barsha A2, Al Barsha Lulu Supermarket, Dubai American Academy 2, Classic Crystal 2 and Al Quoz, Clinical Pathology Services 2).

Bus 107 from Al Nahda 1 Bus Station

If you’re bringing your car, head down the E311 where there is a designated Global Village exit that we’re sure your GPS won’t allow you to miss.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, from Oct 16, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae @globalvillageUAE

Images: Global Village UAE