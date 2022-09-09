This one’s for a girlies weekend…

These cafes are a girlie girls dream, if you’re looking for the cutest breakfast places in Dubai t this weekend then this is the list for you. Get those Insta shots to set you up for the week and enjoy some super tasty treats.

Here is a list of pink cafes in Dubai…

Vibe Cafe

We love a woman owned restaurant that appreciates the need for healthy food that tastes as good as it looks. With two branches in Al Wasl and DIFC, this is the ultimate place for you to kick back and hang with the girlies. They have some tasty breakfast option…But the DIFC branch is licensed and has some killer cocktails to try at their daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm.

Vibe Cafe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Tel: (800) 8423, vibeuae.com, @vibeuae

Tania’s Teahouse

Gather all your Habib-teas for this one. Not only is this place an Instagram queens dream, their food is nutritious and delicious that are packed full of all the good stuff. Founded by Tania Lodi, her teahouse is a place to escape the hustle and bustle of our world and sip and enjoy carefully curated teas. Their outdoor area is serene, but also pet friendly… Where your fur babies get free water.

Tania’s Teahouse, 779A Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim, open daily 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 324 0021, taniasteahouse.com, @taniasteahouse

Secret Garden by L’ETO

Peonies, Roses and more. Secret Garden by L’ETO is anything but hidden. The shop front is encrusted with pink flowers. Grab an Instagram pic or two at the wall of flowers before you sit down on their garden themed seating, while you enjoy some of the most instagrammable mocktails. Of course, their perfect pastries and cakes are also worth a try.

Secret Garde by L’ETO, Perfumery & Co, Dubai Mall, open Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to midnight, Tel: (0)4 388 2080, letocaffe.ae, @lovesecretgarden.ae

Saya Brasserie Cafe

Breakfast but make it fashion at Saya. Locations scattered around Dubai this is the perfect choice to catch up with your girlfriends over the weekend. This cafe is a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, various locations around Dubai, sayacafe.ae, @saya.brasserie

EL&N

This London based cafe is one of the most Instagram worthy cafes out there. If you’re not sure where to go for a late morning breakfast, well, this is the perfect place to head down to with the girls and enjoy everything that EL&N has to offer. Their breakfast menu is endless, with sweet and savoury options as well as their famously beautiful beverages. Lattes, Frappes and more. They say you eat with your eyes first, if that is the case, then this is a truly encapsulating experience.

EL&N, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from 8am to midnight, Tel: (0)4 770 0222, @elan_cafe

Bounty Beets

One of Dubai’s newer favourites, is the perfect place for you and the girlies to enjoy a weekend brekkie. Breakfast at Bounty on weekends includes an unlimited select breakfast menu tea, coffee and juices. Prior reservations are required, so make sure to get them in before the weekend creeps up on you at 5pm on a Friday.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai and Mina Seyahi, Weekends at Mina Seyahi from 8am to midday and at Le Meridien Dubai from 9am to midday. Unlimited breakfast – Dhs129 Mina Seyahi, Dhs79 Le Meridien Dubai. Bountybeets.com, @bountybeets