Who runs the world…GIRLS

Over the years we have seen how female entrepreneurship in Dubai has exponentially grown. In the age of girl bosses, here is a list of some of the female-led businesses you can support…

Amadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amadal. (@amadal.ae)

It’s easy to be healthy with nutritious snacks from Amadal. This outlet was created with a passion for wholesome foods, with gluten-free, vegan and refined sugar-free options. You can easily be munching on a variety of granolas, crackers, or vegan cheese infused with zataar. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has been known to love Amadal’s date and cardamon granola. You can order via WhatsApp or Instagram DM.

@amadal.ae

The Botanist

Many of us now ask ourselves on a daily basis, ‘how we can be more eco-friendly?’. When Ruby Giroux moved to Dubai, she found this very difficult. Like a true girl boss, she took matters into her own hands and started to create her own home and cleaning products. Her brand embodies sustainability, by using natural and ethical ingredients, packaged in refillable bottles. These products are available in multiple locations such as Spinneys and Waitrose.

Multiple locations, @thebotanistdubai

Booncoffee

Booncoffee is founded by an entrepreneurial Ethiopian woman, who has a passion for coffee and helping the community. This establishment is serving coffee with a conscious by working with its non-profit to support agriculture in developing nations. This spot has some of the best cold brew in town, an unmissable destination for all our iced coffee lovers.

JLT, Cluster T, Mon to Fri 7am to 6pm, Sat 8am to 4pm, Sun closed, Tel: (0)4 430 2775, @booncoffee

Drink Dry

Non-alcoholic drinks have recently become, dare I say it, trendy…but this has not always been the case. Erika Doyle initially struggled when first moving to Dubai in 2019, so she took matters into her own hands. Drink Dry stocks a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, ranging from beer to spirits, aperitifs and wines. This one-stop shop is the holy grail for anyone who is teetotal.

Available to order throughout the UAE, Mon to Sat 9am to 5pm, Sat closed, Tel: (0)56 749 5255, drinkdrystore.com

The Edit

Scrapping her life as a lawyer, Rumana Nazim took a leap of faith and started this concept store. She wanted to design a hub that would blend her love of fashion and art, and equally be a place where everyone could unwind with a coffee. As a true feminist, Rumana supports other women, stocking items from other female-run businesses. Check out The Edit to experience their matcha bar and add a few gems to your wardrobe.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 548 9553, @theeditdubai

Hayawiia

Inspired by the Arabic word for health, this platform is disproving that healthy eating comes with a high price tag. Hayawiia is a female Emirati-owned e-commerce platform for high-quality healthy foods and natural products. This platform is perfect for individuals with intolerances, stocking a large variety of ‘free-from’ items.

Order online at hayawiia.com or call Tel:(0) 4 548 9956, @hayawiiacom

Heyla Jewelry

This jewellery brand is the answer to all your accessories worries. Helya is founded by two Emirati sisters who combined their passion for Emirati culture, architecture and design. Their simple and beautiful designs encapsulate native flora and Middle Eastern heritage. These pieces are a perfect gift for a friend or yourself.

Order online at heyla.store.com, @helya.ae

Little Majilis

Founded in 2012, Little Majilis was one of the first artisan marketplaces in the region. Crafting boutique gifts, all their designs focus on storytelling, expressing key elements of Emirati culture. You can purchase their items from multiple locations such as Kinokuniya Book Shop, Virgin Megastore and many more.

Available at multiple locations, littlemajilis.com

Moreish by K

Kunwal Safdar is the head chef and founder of one of Dubai’s first zero-waste kitchen. The cuisine embodies her rich cultural background, fusing together flavours from the Emirates, Punjab and Persia. One of her signature items is her samosas, filled with beef, goat cheese and acacia honey. Moreish by K has grown from a small delivery service, expanding to holding more than 4,000 super clubs and pop-ups around Dubai. This girl bosses creations are something you cannot miss out on.

Bur Dubai, Mon to Sun 11.30am-11.30pm, Tel:(0)4 591 0441, @moreish.by.k

Motion Cycling

This unique candle-lit spin class has been known to unlock one’s soul. This 45-minute session by Amelia Hua has been designed to embrace community while providing a full-body workout. If you’re looking for a new hobby or a way to bring your fitness journey to a new level, this is your cue.

The Oberoi Center, Dubai, Sun to Thur 6.30am to 9pm, Fri 8am to 7pm, Sat 8am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 875 5104, motion-cycling.ae

Pop and Toast

For anyone wanting to add a pop of colour to their house, Anna Mckeown has you covered. This Irish artist that lives between Belfast and Dubai, takes inspiration from fashion and pop culture. Her signature paintings feature distinctive alcohol bottles, which for her encapsulate a specific celebration.

Visit her online shop at annamckeowncollection.com

Pure Born

This Dubai-born brand has rapidly expanded across the globe. Hannah Curran, CEO and founder, started her business when she became worried about the environmental toll traditional nappies took on our planet. Pure Born provides products that are safe for babies and the planet. Using organic, compostable, vegan and cruelty-free materials. This brand is now being sold in over 10 countries and is available in multiple locations in the UAE.

Multiple locations, pureborn.com

RETOLD

One of Dubai’s first pre-owned fashion destinations. RETOLD is a pioneer for sustainability in Dubai, promoting the purchase of preowned fashion, as well as to repurposing your old clothes. Visitors will be able to buy clothes, shoes and accessories, from both high-street and high-end brands.

Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 524 5721, @shopretold

Ripe

Like all other boss ladies, Becky Balderstone started Ripe in 2011, because she couldn’t find fresh, organic and seasonal produce in the UAE. Ripe has grown from its humble beginnings of a weekly farmers market, to now having a permanent location which also offers home delivery. Becky has created a brand that many know and love in Dubai.

Various locations, Tel:(0)55 543 1282, ripeme.com

Salt Dubai

Two of Dubai’s most successful entrepreneurs are the minds and souls behind one of Dubai’s staple burger joints. Amal Al Marri and Deem Al Bassam started serving gourmet sliders at their single location on Kite Beach in 2014. Since then Salt has taken over Dubai, becoming a renowned food outlet that has captured the hearts of most Dubai residents.

Multiple locations, @findsalt

SHE burger

SHE BURGER was founded by one of Dubai’s finest, Shaikha Eissa. This self-taught cook, business graduate and local legend is defining new norms in a predominantly male sector. Shaikha Eissa plays with unusual and different flavours in all her dishes, bringing a unique twist to the everyday burger. All diners must try her slider with short rib, sauerkraut, pepper jack and chilli lime sauce. Accompany it with crispy Cheeto fries, mixed with special sauces, jalapeños, cheddar and crushed Cheetos.

Dar Wasl Mall, Dubai, Open Sun to Thurs 1pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 1pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3258, @she_burger

Shimi’s

Stretch your stress away at this unique concept yoga studio, found in the heart of Al Quoz. Shimi’s was created by Simona Stanton, as she wanted to combine her needs of both fitness and mindfulness. This studio has two workout areas, The Box Studio which is a carefully curated dark room, heated to the ideal temperature of 34 degrees. Or The Green Room, with lots of natural light and plants incorporated into the design, to make all yogis feel grounded.

Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Mon to Fri 6.30am to 9.30pm, Sat 8.30 to 4pm, Sun 8.30 to 8pm, Tel:(0)4 284 2077, shimis.com

So Free Organics

This female-powered Bakery is transforming all our favourite sweet treats into their healthier and guilt-free counterparts. The clue is in the name, this bakery is 100 per cent organic and includes ingredients free from gluten, dairy, wheat, lactose, soy, refined sugar and GMO’s. Those with food allergies or intolerances wouldn’t have to miss out on their favourite baked goods.

JLT, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel:(0)56 108 8782, @sofreeorganics

Tanias Teahouse

You might also like 10 new cafes and coffee shops to check out in Dubai

This teahouse is founded on the inspirational story of its founder Tania. An American raised in Dubai, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, which caused her immense pain. Tea brought her extraordinary health benefits, inspiring her to create a place where other people could enjoy tea in a fun and unique way.

Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel:(0)4 324 0021, taniasteahouse.com

21 Grams

This female-run, family-style bistro brings it’s guests Balkan soul food. Guests can enjoy a cuisine that brings together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula. Try their signature phyllo pastry, a burek, which can be enjoyed with either a cheese of minced beef filling.

Meyaan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Mon to Thur 9am to 6pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 841 5021, 21grams.me

Images: Social