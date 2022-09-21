Upgrade to a 24-karat dining experience…

Keen to watch the new Netflix series Dubai Bling? You yourself can join in on the boujee action.

‘How’ you ask? Well, if you didn’t know, there are a number of restaurants serving up gold dishes in Dubai that you can try for a 24-karat dining experience.

Here are 4 restaurants serving up gold dishes in Dubai

Bosporus

Turkish restaurant Bosporus has launched UAE’s first Prime Gold Menu featuring six dishes wrapped in edible 24 karat gold. Dishes include Asado burger, baklava cheesecake, kebab and if you really want to impress, pay Dhs950 for a gold Tomahawk steak. You can even opt for gold cheesecake baklava for Dhs135.

Available at all Bosporus branches in UAE, @thebosporus

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Located in Downtown Dubai, this cafe has French Toast covered in gold. It is made using tres leches, vanilla beans and a saffron mixture and finally covered in 24 karat golden leaves. Served on the side are white chocolate ganache, strawberries and blackberries. All yours for Dhs231.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

Punjab Grill Dubai

Head to Punjab Grill to savour Chef Sandeep Ail’s – who won Chef of the Year at our What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021 – dishes at Anantara Downtown Dubai. The oyster dish (pictured above) is made with coconut pearls, and pineapple, topped with gold flakes.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 194 1107. oberoihotels.com

Rhain

Rhain (derived from Celtic language meaning ‘spear’) Steakhouse can be found at Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road and boast a top-notch selection of wet and dry-aged meats, Wagyu beef A5 Kobe and more. They offer up a 24k Gold Steak for Dhs895.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 718 1007. rhainsteakhouse.com

There are drinks, too…

Mado Restaurant and Cafe

Mado Restaurant and cafe is known for its desserts and ice creams however, they also happen to offer a luxurious cappuccino that is coated in 24 karat gold leaf

Mado Restaurant and Cafe, various locations in Dubai, @madouae

Sahn Eddar

Being one of the world’s most iconic and only 7-star hotels, it’s not really any surprise that the Burj Al Arab has dedicated gold menu items. At Sahn Eddar, order the 24k gold cappuccino, where gold is blended into the foam and then heaped on top.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Scoopi Cafe

A number of dishes can be found with gold on the menu here at Scoopi. There’s an edible charcoal ice cream with edible gold for Dhs100 and a gold coffee for Dhs50. For a massive splurge, get the Black Diamond for Dhs3,000. Additionally, more dishes on the menu can be given the Midas touch for an additional Dhs100.

Scoopi, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 113 8497. @scoopicafe

