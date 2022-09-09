The news has just been announced by Emirates News Agency…

Last night the world received the sad news that British Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully in Balmoral, Scotland on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8. She was 96 years old.

A three-day period was announced by the UAE on September 9, 2022. It begins today and will end on Monday, September 12, 2022.

During the mourning period, flags in the emirates and embassies abroad will fly at half-mast.

UAE royals have joined global leaders in paying tribute to the late British Queen Elizabeth II.

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to social media to share a touching tribute to the British Monarch, whom he had met on many occasions since he was appointed Ruler of Dubai in 2006. “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people,” his Instagram caption read. “Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world,” the tribute concluded President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar message to King Charles.

Images: Getty Images