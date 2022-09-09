“Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.” – Sheikh Mohammed

UAE royals have joined global leaders in paying tribute to the late British Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully in Balmoral, Scotland on the afternoon of Thursday September 8. She was 96 years old.

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to social media to share a touching tribute to the British Monarch, whom he had met on many occasions since he was appointed Ruler of Dubai in 2006. “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people,” his Instagram caption read. “Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world,” the tribute concluded.

His sentiments were echoed in a post by UAE President H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the royal family and describe Her Majesty as a “close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader.” Reflecting on her 70-year reign, Sheikh Mohamed said it was “characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country.”

I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 8, 2022

H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai also shared his own tribute to a “Queen of love, wisdom and humanity.” Sharing a black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth smiling, he simply concluded his caption with, “The world will miss you.”

Queen Elizabeth is succeeded by her eldest son Charles, who will be known as King Charles III.

