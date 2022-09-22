What to expect from this festival of beats from the streets…

The UK’s number one ‘urban music festival’ – Wireless, will be making its debut in Abu Dhabi in March 2023. It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

The UK’s 2022 events went down in July at Finsbury Park and Crystal Palace and hosted modern music’s lyrical elite — artists such as Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, J Cole, and Tyler, the Creator. Previous years have seen more rap royalty hit the stage — with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Stormzy and Skepta all bringing their own noise to neck-popping festival crowds.

Wireless Festival joins a jam-packed calendar of capital happenings for Abu Dhabi’s winter 2022/23 event schedule, which already includes Westlife, Disney on Ice, Andrea Boccelli, The Lion King stage show, Sting, Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Cheifs and Clean Bandit, Kendrick Lamar, Swedish House Mafia, Black Pink, the UFC, a WBA Championship fight, the F1, Mubadala Tennis, Mother of the Nation Festival, One Republic, Jimmy Carr, and Kevin Bridges.

We know Wireless Festival Abu Dhabi 2023 will take place in March, but the exact dates, along with the performing artists have not been announced yet. Rest assured, as soon as we have that information, we will let you know.

If live music, for you does = life though, there is a festival hitting the capital a lot sooner than Wireless. Club Social is set to take place on the rolling green pastures of Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Island between October 28 and October 30, 2022. It’s a three day festival of alfresco raving, awesome dining adventures, circus performers and opportunities to dive face first into a bunch of fun activations (including glitter art).

Check out our guide to the full festival lineup here, and grab those tickets before they sell out.

Images: Provided