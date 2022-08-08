12 incredible shows coming to Abu Dhabi soon

*Abu Dhabi enters stage right*…

Between music festivals, comedy gigs, pantomimes and touring Broadway productions, Abu Dhabi has a lot to look forward to over the coming months. These are just twelve of the shows we’re most excited to see.

September

Westlife

Boyband fans are in for a treat this September, as famed Irish boyband Westlife are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time later this year. Although a location is still yet to be confirmed, we do have a date for the four-piece band’s Abu Dhabi debut: Thursday September 29. So, mark it in your calendars now. The gig is being put on by Live Nation, who are still yet to reveal the ticket release date and prices, so stay tuned. Fans can also sign up to livenation.me/register to be the first to get all the details.

Westlife presents The Wild Dreams Tour, location TBC, Thursday September 29. livenation.me

October

Pinnochio

A theatrical production featuring dream Uno opponent, Pinnochio is coming to Abu Dhabi this October. We follow Italian toy-maker, Geppetto’s hand crafted puppet, who comes to life and becomes a ‘real boy’. There’s one caveat to this ‘OG toy story’, when the boy — Pinnochio, tells a fib, *spoiler alert* his nose grows. This fun family day out is set to take place at Theatre by Erth this October and tickets start at just Dhs75.

Theatre by Erth, Khor Al Makta, October 8 to 9, tickets from Dhs75 available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Disney On Ice

Taking place in October, this chapter of dynasty magic is called Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends’, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., is priced from just Dhs84 but provides the right sort of fuel for forging forever memories. The show features a highly innovative, interactive experience, allowing the audience to interact with Mickey and his mates with the – aptly titled – mouse pad. This means you get to play a supporting role in the show and help the gang along the twists and turns of this highly animated, live action adventure.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 to 16. disneyoniceme.com

Club Social

Club Social 2022 is set to take place on the rolling green pastures of Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Island between October 28 and October 30. Music lovers can look forward to three days of alfresco raving, alongside dining adventures and fun activations still yet to be announced. Live and loud, confirmed headliners so far include Brit-pop-rock indie outfit Kaiser Chiefs; electro-banger G-unit, Clean Bandit; and the lead of legendary British band Oasis, Liam Gallagher.

Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Island October 28 to 30. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and Platinum List, three-day pass priced from Dhs235.

AR Rahman

Acclaimed Indian music director AR Rahman is known as ‘the Mozart of Madras’ described by Time magazine as the world’s most prominent and prolific film composer. He will bring one of the biggest Bollywood music spectacles to the Etihad Arena on Saturday October 29. AR Rahman is known for integrating Eastern classical music with electronic music sounds, world music genres and traditional orchestral arrangements, and across a glittering career has won multiple Grammy and Academy Awards. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but stay tuned.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 29, tickets on sale toon. etihadarena.ae

November

The Lion King

Hakuna matata, UAE folks – the award-winning stage show version of The Lion King is coming to the UAE, and tickets are now on sale. Marking its 25-year anniversary, the world-famous, award-winning musical is set for a historical four-week run in the UAE capital from November 16 to December 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 (Bronze – weekdays) through to Dhs1,500 (Royal – weekends) and can be purchased exclusively through Platinum List and etihadarena.ae.

The Lion King, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 16 to December 10, from Dhs200. etihadarena.ae.

Swedish House Mafia

Swedish House Mafia — the EDM super group consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso — are the first of four acts to headline the Yasalam After Race Parties that will be part of the Formula 1 Etihad Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. Creators of such monster base-line bangers as Don’t You Worry Child, Save The World, Moth to a Flame, RedLight and Sacrifice, they’ll headline on Friday November 18. The Friday night billing puts them at the end of a fierce day of qualifying, and as always to see them, you’ll needed to have booked tickets for the day’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action.

Etihad Park, Yas Island, Friday November 18, free entry with F1 tickets. yasmarinacircuit.com

Andrea Bocelli

He’s sold more than 90 million records worldwide, been nominated for six Grammy Awards and performed for some of the most famous people on the planet, and this November Andrea Bocelli will perform live in Abu Dhabi. When he returns to Abu Dhabi later this year, the world’s most beloved Tenor will treat fans to a selection of his most iconic songs, including Time To Say Goodbye and Vivo Por Lei. We’re also hoping to hear some tracks from Bocelli’s uplifting latest album, Believe. The collection of songs feature some of his beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces.

Andrea Bocelli live in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday November 24, from Dhs395. ticketmaster.ae

Magic Phil’s Starlight Safari

Also at Theatre by Erth this November, Magic Phil is taking his audience on a trademark rampage through a narrative tale with pit stops at stage conjuring and gloriously silly whimsy. Expect a wintery/Christmas theme, the occasional bout of double entendre sailing right above the little ones’ heads and a healthy dollop of festive cheer.

Theatre by Erth, Khor Al Makta, November 26, tickets from Dhs75 available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

December

Aladdin

There’s no shame in admitting you love pantomimes — oh no there isn’t. And they don’t come more traditional than the story of Aladdin. Genies, lamps, skullduggery and comedic stooges — this is an absolute essential for families at Christmas time. And if you’re looking for the concessions stand, IT’S BEHIND YOU.

Theatre by Erth, Khor Al Makta, December 20 to 26, tickets from Dhs75 available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

January

Jimmy Carr – stand up gig

Controversial lolsmith Jimmy Carr is coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to chortle away the new year blues. The British comedian will be bringing his Terribly Funny 2.0 World Tour to the Etihad Arena on Saturday January 7, 2023. This will be Carr’s first show in Abu Dhabi, and just one of the 280 shows on his tour during 2022 and 2023. If you’re a fan of some great British satire, risky humour or stinging one-liners you’ll be pleased to hear that tickets are now on sale.

Etihad Arena, Sat Jan 7 2023. Book your tickets online via Etihad Arena, Platinum List or at all UAE Virgin Megastores, priced from Dhs195. etihadarena.ae; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Kevin Bridges – stand up gig

Legendary Scottish commedian Kevin Bridges is heading to Etihad Arena on Saturday January 21, 2023 to bring his ‘Overdue Catch-Up’ world tour to the UAE. Probably best known for his regular appearances and hilarious pundirty on UK television panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You, Bridges has also performed on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. Tickets are already on sale via Platinumlist.net, priced from Dhs195, up to Dhs495 if you’re brave enough to be seated in the front rows.

Kevin Bridges, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday January 21, 2023, from Dhs195. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided/Getty