Festivals, festivals and more festivals…

If ever there was a month to be in Abu Dhabi, it’s this one. The city is throwing so many parties, festivals and events, it was almost impossible to pick just 10.

But here they are, the 10 unmissable events happening across the capital this November.

From November 4: Get gaming at Pixoul Gaming

An interactive gaming destination awaits you. Guests are invited to enjoy the best of virtual reality from the very get go, with a unique VR mission of saving the world of the Pixoul Metaverse. Amateurs and professionals alike can head down to Pixoul and enjoy a variety of VR games in a magical and immersive destination.

Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana, 10am to 10pm daily, from Dhs35. alqana.ae

November 4 to 27: Jazz weekends take over Yas Bay Waterfront

Every weekend between 5pm and 11pm enjoy great food while you enjoy incredible music that will be brought to you by saxophonists, soulful singers and syncopated beats. The entertainment will be focused around two main stagers, one located next to Central, with the other adjacent to Lock, Stock and Barrel.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 5pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun, free. @yasbayuae

November 5 and 6: See a cult classic film alfresco

The singing and dancing phenomenon of ‘80s classic Footloose is turning into a fully immersive move experience at Yas Movies in the Park. Kick off your Saturday shoes as Footloose comes to the capital like you’ve never seen before. Feel like you’re in the centre of the action with harmonizing dancers strutting their stuff in real life along with the movie.

Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Island, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, November 5 and 6, free. yasmip.ae

November 10: Join us at a capital new restaurant

To celebrate the opening of The Bollywood Bronx, What’s On is hosting a special event with 30 readers. Sample the new menu for free, with insights from the chef. Email taran.singh@motivate.ae to register your interest.

The Bollywood Bronx, The Hub at The Mall, WTC Abu Dhabi, 7pm, November 10. @thebollywoodbronx

November 11 and 12: Amp it up at a cool new music festival

Taking place at Yas Links Abu Dhabi this month is Amplified, a two-day music festival on November 11 and 12. On Saturday, expect to hear the epic sounds of rockers OneRepublic, built on a platform of poetic lyrics, musical craftsmanship, catchy hooks, mastery over instruments, faultless vocals and a back catalog of unequivocally anthemic sing-a-long-bangers. We can’t wait to hear their gargantuan hits Apologize, If I Lose Myself, Counting Stars, and I Ain’t Worried pumping out of the ‘wall of sound’ style speakers. Headlining on Sunday will be Cigarettes After S**, bringing down the curtains in the most ambient soulful way with singles like Their debut single Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby and Apocalypse.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 12, tickets from Dhs149. livenation.me

November 12: See a Legend at the Louvre

Megastar John Legend is coming to Abu Dhabi to perform a one-off concert next month at the gorgeous Louvre Abu Dhabi. The American singer, songwriter, pianist, and record producer will be in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the museum’s five-year anniversary. Almost everyone will have heard of what is the appropriately named song man’s biggest 13 x Platinum hit — All of Me, topping the list of so many first dance wedding playlists — but his range and musical flexibility beyond this sort of emotion-laden ballad is truly impressive. Tracks such as Ordinary People, So High, Penthouse, Glory and American Boy, demonstrate depth, and nuance — a scientific understanding of the power of music combined an artful execution of it.

John Legend live, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 7.30pm, November 12 from Dhs295. platinumlist.net

November 17 to 20: Start your engines for the biggest sporting event in the Abu Dhabi calendar

One of the biggest events in the Abu Dhabi calendar lands at Yas Marina Circuit this month with the world’s biggest racing fans descending on the capital for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Taking place this year between November 17 and 20, the F1 weekend encompasses so much more than just ‘cars going round a track’. There are the after race concerts, the sophisticated and occasionally less sophisticated but compensatingly wild viewing parties, elite Michelin-approved dining pop-ups, and yes very fast cars going round a track, very quickly. Check out our guide to all of the incredible happenings here.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, November 17 to 20. yasmarinacircuit.com

From November 16: Hear the roar of a world renowned musical

Hakuna matata, UAE folks – the award-winning stage show version of The Lion King lands in Abu Dhabi this November. Marking its 25-year anniversary, the world-famous, award-winning musical is set for a historical four-week run in the UAE capital from November 16 to December 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 (Bronze – weekdays) through to Dhs1,500 (Royal – weekends) and can be purchased exclusively through Platinum List and etihadarena.ae.

The Lion King, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 16 to December 10, from Dhs200. etihadarena.ae.

November 23 to 26: Get involved in some serious sporting action

A total of 45 federations have been confirmed to compete in the World Triathlon Championship Finals and for the first time it is being hosted in the MENA region. The four-day event will feature experienced athletes as well as up-and-coming athletes from the region. There will be three events to choose from. The super sprint, the sprint and the standard triathlon as well as a junior’s race for children aged nine and above.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 to 26, from Dhs147. abudhabi.triathlon.org

November 24: Watch a beloved classical artist perform

He’s sold more than 90 million records worldwide, been nominated for six Grammy Awards and performed for some of the most famous people on the planet, and this November Andrea Bocelli will perform live in Abu Dhabi. When he returns to Abu Dhabi, the world’s most beloved Tenor will treat fans to a selection of his most iconic songs, including Time To Say Goodbye and Vivo Por Lei. We’re also hoping to hear some tracks from Bocelli’s uplifting latest album, Believe. The collection of songs feature some of his beloved timeless ballads and operatic masterpieces.