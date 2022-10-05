Taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge? You might want to check out these fun family-friendly events happening around Dubai too…

From open water swims to fun night runs, here’s your guide to the best sporting events in Dubai the coming month to get the whole family moving outdoors and help you reach your Dubai 30×30 goals.

Spinneys family halloween run

Spinneys’ series of fun family runs are suitable for all ages and abilities. Participants can run or walk any distance between 2km to 5km and strollers are more than welcome. Entry is Dhs25 and all runners will receive a t-shirt, medal, snack, and downloadable certificate. This Saturday, October 22, Spinneys are hosting their spooky halloween themed edition, a perfect way to get the whole family moving. If you miss this one, don’t worry as the next run will take place Saturday, November 12.

Meydan Polo Residences run course, Dubai. Saturday, October 22 and Saturday, November 12, 7.30am to 9am. Dhs25 entry, all participants must register online supersportsuae.com

Dubai Festival City half marathon

Whether you take part in the fun run for children at 1km or test yourself with the full 21km, the Dubai Festival City half marathon is taking place on Saturday, October 22 and has a race to suit all skill levels. There will be prize money for first, second, and third place of each race including Dhs1000 for winner of the half marathon, Dhs500 for winner of the 10km, and Dhs500 for winner of 5km. Starting from 6am onwards, runners must register online before Friday, October 21. Good luck!

Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City, Saturday, October 22, 6am to 9am. Dhs50 for 1km, Dhs165 for 5km, Dhs215 for 10km, and Dhs295 for 21km. Registration: raceme.ae

La Mer open water swim

Any excuse for a morning at the beach… La Mer open water swim is taking place Saturday, October 29 from 7.30am onwards. Swimmers can join the short distance races as many times as they want during the day, these include the 200m, 400m, 800m, and the mile (1600m) race. Or if you’re feeling confident, see if you can swim the whole distance at 3.2km. There will be plenty of support and music on land to keep you going. Plus all participants will receive a swimming cap, refreshments, and a medal.

La Mer North Beach, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Saturday, October 29, 7.30am. Dhs125 children 0 to 18 years, Dhs175 adults. premieronline.com

Expo City fun night runs

Expo City is back for good and what better way to explore the futuristic city than with a family-friendly night run? The RaceME night runs at Expo will commence on Tuesday, October 25 and take place every two weeks until March 21. Participants can take part in the 2.5km or the 5km run through the magical, illuminated Expo City with plenty of prizes and surprises up for grabs. With a total of ten races from Tuesday, October 25 to Tuesday, March 21, Dubai residents are encouraged to join as many races as they can for Dhs65 per race.

Expo City Dubai. October 25, November​ 8, November 22, December 6, January 10, January 24, February 7, February 21, March 7 and March 21, 7.30pm to 10.45pm, Dhs65 per race or Dhs550 for all ten races. raceme.ae/events

Gladiators obstacle course

Challenge your physical and mental strength with over 30 challenges at the toughest Gladiators obstacle course in the region. Use your wit and agility to make it through the obstacles that await including navigating rocky terrain, challenging climbs, and moving rocks. The 12k loop will be twice as difficult, completing the 6k quarry loop followed by a venture into the desert to climb Faye mountain. Winners will receive trophies and amazing prizes such as Dhs1,000 to spend at Adventure HQ. Make a family day of it as spectators will be able to cheer on from the Gladiators from Athlete Village with food, music, and fun activities.

XQuarry Off-Road & Adventure Park, Saturday, November 19, 6.45am, Dhs195 6k loop, Dhs245 12k loop. premieronline.com

Images: Provided/Social