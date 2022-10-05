Expo City Dubai is back for good…

On Saturday, October 1, Expo City Dubai reopened to the public with an open-door policy allowing free access to the grounds. So, you may find yourself asking, ‘What’s still on at Expo?’, well this futuristic city is back for good with restaurants and many of its stunning pavilions.

Here is a complete guide to what you can currently see at Expo City Dubai.

Paid attractions

Guests can pay to enter each desired pavilion or pay Dhs120 for an Attraction Pass, which provides access to The Vision, Terra, Mobility and Women’s Pavilion. Individually, it will cost Dhs50 per pavilion.

Children aged 12 and under, as well as individuals of determination can visit attractions for free.

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Explore the two greatest ecosystems that this planet homes, the ocean and the forest floor. Reflect on your relationship with nature as Terra takes you on an immersive journey through the depths of the ocean and the forest. Guests will learn vital information on the crucial part they play in the balance of our planet. Terra is designed to be net zero in energy and water, build with a wide canopy and tress which generate the energy to make it net zero.

Alif – The Mobility Pavillion

Step inside this pavilion to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history, as well as a glance at our future with the developments of artificial intelligence. All guests will be taken on a journey through history, from the beginning of the Arab Civilization to the pioneering Emirates Mars Mission.

Women’s Pavilion

When women thrive, humanity thrives. The Women’s Pavilion celebrates the women’s successes throughout history; the challenges and journeys women have prevailed through to shape a more equal future. With stunning architecture and displays, this space contributes to important discussions on the ways in which we need to continue fighting to ensure a more balanced world.

Vision Pavilion

Take a journey through the iconic transformation of Dubai into a modern city, through the values and leadership of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. From his days learning in the desert, to his love for nature and horses, guests will see how his innovative vision has paved the way for Dubai to become a modern metropolis that still reflects his connection to the pure essences of the city.

Garden in the Sky

View Expo City Dubai from the sky with a 360-degree bird’s eye view while 55 metres above the city. Known as the city’s flying park, the Garden in the Sky has earned its name from the luscious foliage lining its deck. Dhs30, open Mon to Sun 10pm to 6pm

Free to visit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai)

If you’re looking for a wallet-friendly day, guests can visit the Al Wasl Plaza – the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome, and perfectly encapsulates the futuristic feel of the city.

Additionally, Expo’s Surreal Waterfall is a unique and iconic installation that invites guests to let out their inner child and touch the gushing waterfalls.

Images: Supplied