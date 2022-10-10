Jazzy eats meet jazzy beats…

A Yas Bay Waterfront x jazz music collaboration just seems like such an obvious, natural partnership — it’s a wonder it’s never been done before. Although in all fairness, it’s still not even a year old and some of Paradiso’s contribution to the entertainment output do occasionally dip their foot into jazzy territory.

In whichever case, it just makes sense, here you have a pier and promenade — with an indisputably remarkable strip of restaurants, all with breezy alfresco terraces offering stirring sunset vistas as an encore to a nightly golden hour. It is a mood, a mood ripe for jazz.

First rule of jazz club

And from Friday, November 4 all the way up to November 27 (ending just before the big National Day celebrations) — the locale’s full dizzying potential of jazz energy will be realised in stunning stereo sound, with a heavy schedule of performances, as part of ‘Jazz by the Bay’.

Every weekend between 5pm and 11pm diners enjoying great food in the great outdoors will also be served a side of sax, improvised chordal peacoking, syncopated beats, soulful singers and dance expositions. Nice.

The entertainment will be focused around two main stages, one located next to Central, with the other adjacent to Lock, Stock and Barrel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Bay (@yasbayuae)

Jazz hands

There’s a whole world of dining and after dinner drink venues to explore at Yas Bay. There’s the neon buzz of Japan’s rich tapestry of streetfood and pizza available at Akiba Dori; high end coffee culture at Lighthouse Cafe; the burgers, bowling and belt-buckled Americana at Central; the Provencal glamour of Paradiso; the raised prime steaks of Hunter and Barrel; the fuego Mexican food fiesta of La Carnita 2.0; the sophisticated soireé-ing at the bars of Trilogy by Buddha Bar; there are eastern feasts on tap at Asia Asia; and that’s just for starters. The main show continues…

Images: Provided