Yes, it offers a botanical antidote to the stresses of urban life, but Umm Al Emarat Park is so much more than the sum of its green spaces.

There’s the petting zoo, amphitheatere, petting zoo, a wisdom garden (because you’re never too zen to wise up), Salt burger van, Parker’s cafe, home Bakery, shade house, promenade and a miniature train tour.

Oh and in the cooler months like, well *gestures towards the weather app* right now — it offers a pair of seasonal attractions that really speak to our ambition to make the most of the great outdoors.

Moon-vies

Yes, Cinema in the Park is back — a series of free-to-watch (although you need to pay the Dhs10 entry park entrance fee) movies screening over the weekend each week between now and the return of sweaty back season.

The moonlit movie marathon begins this Saturday October 8, with Illumination’s Sing — the animated musical comedy with a truly stellar voice that sees Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey) launching an ill-fated talent competition to find undiscovered musical genius and save his beloved theatre from almost certain demolition. You’ve got Taron Egerton as Johny — the gorilla with a golden voice; Reese Witherspoon — Rosita, a pig who traded in her dreams of stardom for #momlife; Seth McFarlane takes on the role of Mike — a sketchy mouse character that gives off big Sinatra energy; Scarlet Johansson as Ash — a punk rock porcupine and Jennifer Hudson as Nana Noodleman.

You’ll find showings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm — and popcorn is available to purchase on site.

Market in your calendar

There’s big news for fans of nick-nackery and artisanal everything too. Friday, November 4 sees the return of the Park Market — with stalls offering a range of craft, cuisine and covetous curiosities.

It’ll take place every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 11pm all the way through to March 18, 2023.

You’ll find such ‘you never knew you wanted’ items as candles, clothes, accessories, antiques, jewelry, cosmetics, perfume, and organic produce. There are also fun activities for kids — flying kites, getting messy with bubbles and slime, there are educational arts, painting ops, skill games, magic shows, clown shows, storytelling sessions, and music performances. To keep the whole family entertained the park will be hosting magic shows, clown shows, storytelling sessions, music shows and much more.

Mushrif area, entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Images: Provided