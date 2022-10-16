Date night: The most romantic bars in Dubai

Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Bahri

For the ultimate date night you need a cool cocktail bar such as Bahri. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics with vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains. The expansive terrace looks over the aquamarine waterways that meander from the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and on past the hotels. The cocktails are Insta-worthy, and the bar bites are the perfect accompaniment.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open 5pn to 1am Mon to Fri. @bahridubai

Bar Buci

Run, don’t walk, to the new Bar Buci at Jumeirah Al Qasr and discover an elegant Parisian-inspired cocktail bar with a vintage jazz vibe. Inspired by Rue de Buci that lies in the heart of Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bar Buci boasts stunning interiors with a sophisticated vibe, and a large outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. On the menu you’ll find a selection of French bites such as croquettes au boeuf bourguignon.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai

Caña by Tamoka

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai

Flashback

Paramount, the Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai, has a secret speakeasy bar that you may not have heard of yet. Called Flashback, it’s located behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail. There’s even a happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm.

Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Folly

Folly is one of our favourite spots in the Madinat thanks to its now famous folly pops (why didn’t we think to dip ice lollies in prosecco before?) and picturesque views of the waterways. The rooftop at folly is about as romantic as it gets, especially at sunset as you watch the sun sink into the water.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Gohan

Hiding behind another business (La Cantine Du Faubourg, in this case) is an exciting concept for Dubai, but Gohan can’t conceal the crowds waiting to win entry to its small windowless barroom. Dimly-lit cube lanterns, red hues, low ceilings and occasional intimate DJ shows create a slick Tokyo meets Flat Iron New York speakeasy aesthetic. Once inside, diners will experience elegant Japanese street food with a refined menu of skewers, sushi and gyoza, that use top quality ingredients, throwing the likes of fois gras and caviar into the mix to up the dishes to a Dubai ‘high life’ level.

Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai

Jass Lounge

Forgoing the usual Dubai mantra that bigger is better, Jass Lounge has seating for roughly 40, but even that many seats feels like a squeeze. The walls are painted in aegean blue with gold accents everywhere from the fully-stocked bar shelves to the ornate gold archway entrance, to a corner bookshelf stacked filled with gold photo frames of the world’s greatest jazz artists. It’s an intimate, cosy spot for a romantic date night with excellent cocktails and a roster of live music acts ranging from soulful jazz classics to Latin jazz and even jazz tunes with Oud.

Jass Lounge, Gate District 2, DIFC, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (050) 912 4242, @jasslounge

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Koko Bay

Inspired by the tropical Balinese shores, Koko Bay has a rustic-luxe feel thanks to its rattan chairs, wicker loungers and chic, beachy aesthetic. A beach bar with a sophisticated twist, their fruity G&T’s are some of the best in town, and this is a romantic bar where you can enjoy sundowners with a view and your toes in the sand.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri, 8am to 1am Sat, 8am to 12am Sun. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Luna Sky Bar

For DIFC-dwellers, chic Luna Sky Bar is a fabulous after-work spot with its stunning terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai it’s great for an elegant cocktail evening with posh snacks such as truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Noepe

This stunning spot by the Dubai Creek is one of Dubai’s best hidden gem bars. It’s got that instant on-holiday vibe, thanks to its whitewashed colour scheme with nautical interiors, and it’s location perched on the edge of the marina. As the sun sets, the palm trees light up with twinkly lights, and cosy sofas round the fire pit serve as the ultimate date-night location.

NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 602 1234, @noepedxb

Siddharta Lounge

As pretty as this bar is inside, it’s even better out on the terrace, where you’ll find a glam crowd mingling around the pool or lounging on leather cushions. The vibe is chilled in the week, with a more lively vibe with dancing and DJs until the early hours on the weekends.Pick a cosy spot looking out to the Marina, and settle in for an upscale, glamorous evening.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 6pm to 12am, Thur and Fri 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com