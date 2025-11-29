Dining above it all, in the clouds, at some of the best rooftop bars in Dubai

Up here, the city looks even more stunning. Toast cocktails by infinity pools or enjoy sushi hundreds of metres above Dubai – these rooftop bars and restaurants don’t just serve food and drinks, they serve the view. Here are some of the best rooftop bars in Dubai, where the city lights set the mood and the view (is) the vibe.

The Penthouse

This award-winning rooftop lounge on the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah is as much about the atmosphere as the view. Known for its electric nightlife and Japanese fusion menu, The Penthouse is part restaurant, part lounge, part nightclub – whatever your mood. Come for the sunset, stay for the DJs, and expect to leave much later than planned.

Location: The Penthouse Dubai, Rooftop lounge & Nightclub, Five Palm Jumeirah

Contact: Daily from 4pm to 3am

Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar brings a new kind of cool to Dubai, combining Berlin’s underground vibe with a jungle-inspired rooftop terrace. While there are no monkeys here, the stunning view of the Museum of the Future more than makes up for it. Regular themed nights attract Dubai’s trendy crowd, with rising regional DJs setting the mood. The drinks menu features playful twists on classics, like the Espresso Martini made with plantation pineapple rum by Martin Hudak.

Location: 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (04) 568 2525. @monkeybardubai

Aura Skypool

At 210 metres above sea level, AURA is the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, with a clean, open look at the city from above. Whether you’re floating above the city or lounging with a drink in hand, the feeling is nothing short of surreal.

Location: The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Contact: (04) 566 2121 | @auraskypool.dubai

Attiko

On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attico is one of the city’s most stunning sunset spots. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out over the Palm Jumeirah, DJs and live music set the tone, and the pan-Asian menu goes perfectly with the view.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (04) 350 9983. @attikodubai

S Bar, SLS Dubai

On the 71st floor of SLS Dubai, S Bar sets the bar high. With stunning views stretching across the city and a sleek, modern vibe, it’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re on cloud 9. The cocktails here are well-crafted, and the atmosphere is chic. It’s a space where you can relax, enjoy some great bites, and feel like you’ve found your new favourite hangout in the sky.

Location: S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 1am; Friday & Saturday, 8am to 2am

Contact: (04) 607 0757. @sbardubai

CLAP

High above DIFC, CLAP is where rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. It feels like stepping into another dimension – where design, music, and energy collide just right. Creative touches are everywhere, the music is perfectly tuned to the room, and the space feels inviting and intimate. If you’re feeling a bit mysterious, just behind it, Ongaku dials things down and turns the volume up. Hidden and dimly lit, it’s where music leads and the energy feels more underground.

Location: CLAP, Gate Village Building 11, Level 9, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (04) 569 3820 | @clapdxb

Amazónico

Lush rainforest interiors, Latin American beats, and vibrant energy set the scene at Amazónico, one of DIFC’s most iconic dining spots. Whether you’re popping in for a casual midweek catch-up on the leafy patio with its glittering skyline views or going all out for dinner with the gang, this jungle-inspired spot really knows how to set the mood. The menu is just as vibrant, think Latin American-style small plates, sushi, fresh seafood, and sizzling grills, all spot-on with a well-mixed drink in hand. And if the food doesn’t win you over (though chances are it will), the eye-popping interiors – including 22 species of preserved plants – definitely will. DJs spinning every night from 7pm onwards.

Location: DIFC Pavilion – Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Contact: (04) 571 3999 | @amazonicodubai

CÉ LA VI

Located on level 54 of Address Sky View, CÉ LA VI is known for some of the most stunning views in the city. The terrace looks straight onto Burj Khalifa, making it the perfect spot for that picture-perfect shot – if you angle your phone just right. But it’s more than just a backdrop. From the Dubai Fountains dancing below to the electric atmosphere as the night unfolds, the setting is pure spectacle. Even getting there is an experience, with a private glass elevator ride that whisks you up from the ground floor, leaving Sheikh Zayed Road twinkling beneath you.

Location: Address Sky View, Tower 2, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pn to 3am

Contact: (04) 582 6111. @celavidubai

ZETA Seventy Seven

High above the city on the 77th floor of Address Beach Resort, ZETA Seventy Seven serves Asian-inspired seafood with breathtaking views. Signature cocktails, bold dishes, and the city spreading from Ain Dubai to Palm Jumeirah make it one of Dubai’s most stunning sunset spots.

Location: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina.

Times: Daily from 9am to 2am

Contact: (04) 879 8866. @zetaseventyseven

SUSHISAMBA

Two elevators, 230 metres, and suddenly, you’re dining above the city. SUSHISAMBA, perched on the 51st floor of The St. Regis Dubai, offers an all-encompassing view of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and beyond. The design is just as striking as the setting, with intricate woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions. At the heart of it all? A robata grill and sushi bar bringing fire, flavour, and an up-close show of culinary artistry.

Location: Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Sun 1pm–3:30pm & 6pm–2am; Mon–Thu 12pm–3pm & 6pm–2am; Fri 12pm–3pm & 6pm–3am; Sat 1pm–3:30pm & 6pm–3am

Contact: (04) 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

