Diwali in Dubai is packed with outdoor markets, lights adorning buildings (head down to Bur Dubai and be wow’ed, trust us…), sparklers, diyas (candles), rangoli artwork (colourful patterns created using powder) etc. And of course, there are many restaurants in Dubai offering up special menus.

Here are 10 restaurants that are celebrating Diwali in Dubai

Armani/Amal

On October 23 and 24, head down to Armani/Amal for a three-course dinner with views of The Dubai Fountain. The restaurant is offering a choice of vegetarian or non-vegetarian menus both packed with Indian flavours. Tuck into chaat, cottage cheese dumpling, dal maharani, slow-cooked lamb leg and more. It is priced at Dhs399 per person. To book, email restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com or call 04 888 3666

Armani/Amal, Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 6.30pm to 11.30pm on Oct 23 and 24, Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihotels.com

Bombay Borough

Head to Bombay Borough for a four-course menu with dishes designed for both meat lovers and vegetarians from October 20 to 31. The menu includes everything from starters to small plates, large plates and desserts. There’s spiced kheema samosa, Kashmiri naan kebab, biryani and more. It’s available all day for Dhs199.

Bombay Borough, DIFC, Gate Village 3, Dubai, Tel: (0)54 995 8296, @bombayborough_uae

Bombay Brasserie

This four-course dinner menu is packed with traditional and contemporary Indian cuisines. Highlights include dahi ke kebab, ajwaini prawns, mutton kebabs and there’s badam halwa and coconut kheer to end your meal on a sweet treat. It’s available from October 17 to 24 and priced at Dhs295 per person.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 438 3222. tajhotels.com

CEZ

CEZ at Address Dubai Mall is offering a Diwali lunch for Dhss149 per person to help celebrate the Festival of Lights. Only available on October 24, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

CEZ, Address Dubai Mall, Dubai, Oct 24 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)4 38 8666. addresshotels.com

Khyber

Celebrate the festival of lights at this award-winning North-Indian restaurant at Dukes the Palm. From 5pm to 11pm from October 20 to 24, tuck into a three-course menu with mouth-watering dishes such as paneer tikka, Punjabi kukkad curry, chaat from a dedicated station and more. Your dinner will be paired with an unparalleled 180-degree view of the Dubai Marina, entertainment and henna art.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Oct 20 to 24, 5pm to 11pm, prices start from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 455 1101. khyberhotels.com

Peppermill

Get a discount of 30 per cent at Peppermill from October 17 to 24 (and 50 per cent for loyalty card holders). Pick from the a la carte menu that brags a wide range of soups, starters, mains and desserts. Try your luck at spinning the wheel to win one of various offers and discounts across all outlets.

Peppermill, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza, from Oct 17 to 24, @peppermill_uae

Tandoor Tina

Chef Trisha Singh Henaul has created a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu for Diwali. The restaurant will also be decked up to celebrate from October 17 to 24. On the menu, you will find chicken samosa, okra chips, biryani seekh kebab roll, garlic naan and more.

25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Dubai, Oct 17 to 24, Dhs150 for the vegetarian menu, Dhs200 for the non-vegetarian menu, Tel: (0)4 210 2500, @tandoortina

Shamiana – Taj, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Tuck into a five-course menu for Dhs199 with dishes such as chicken Hara pyaaz, saag paneer, nawabi vegetable pulao and more. Save room for the classic dessert. The special lunch and dinner are available only on October 24. Reservations required.

Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

The Crossing

From October 18 to 28, tuck into an exclusive tasting menu at The Crossing with favourite dishes from across the Indian subcontinent. Lunch runs from 12pm to 3pm and dinner from 6.30pm to 12.30am. It will cost you Dhs245 per person.

The H Dubai, opposite Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 12.30am, Oct 18 to 24, Tel: (0)4 491 9695, crossingtherestaurant.com

Varq

Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is offering an authentic Indian three-course set menu from October 15 to 24 for Dhs295 per person. It’s available for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 12am.

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai, Oct 15 to 24, Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 275 4444. tajhotels.com