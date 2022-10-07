fbpx
Diwali in Dubai: 4 markets celebrating the festival of lights

Aarti Saundalkar
Aarti Saundalkar
Aarti Saundalkar
6 hours ago

There are plenty of Diwali celebrations taking place around Dubai… 

Diwali in Dubai is something almost everyone looks forward to. This year, it is celebrated on October 24 and there’s plenty to see and do (besides driving down to Bur Dubai to be wow’ed by the lights).

But first, what is Diwali? Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a four to five-day-long festival which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year and celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Here are 4 markets celebrating Diwali in Dubai

BurJuman Mall

burjuman diwali in dubai

When: 12pm to 10pm until October 30

This vibrant market at BurJuman mall is showcasing 26 festive kiosks. Shop for fashion, accessories, decor, Indian sweets and savoury bites. There’s live entertainment, mini fashion shows, make-up master classes and more. For the little ones, there are painting classes, rangoli making etc. Stay updated with all the latest via BurJuman’s social media channel.

BurJuman Mall, Bur Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 352 0222, @BurJuman

Festival Plaza

festival plaza diwali in dubai

When: 12pm to 10pm every Thursday and Sunday until October 23

Head to Festival Plaza on Saturday and Sunday and catch Diwali performances by cultural groups showcasing dance and music from the different states of India. There’s a rangoli workshop and competition plus a painting workshop for little ones on October 22 and 23. A one-day carnival takes place on October 30 from 2pm. Additionally, Festival Plaza is organizing free shuttle buses for visitors to the grand Hindu temple at Jebel Ali. 

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 106 5904. dubaifestivalplaza.com

Waterfront Market

waterfront diwali in dubai

When: 4pm to 10pm on October 15 to 24

Dubai’s premier fresh food market is hosting a Diwali-themed festival with a wide range of activities for guests to experience authentic vibes. Visitors can savour food from Indian-inspired live cooking stations, and partake in diya painting, rangoli and more. The activities are great for kids, too. For entertainment, there’s vibrant and energetic Bollywood dances. Don’t miss checking out the talented Rangoli artists creating a finely detailed giant rangoli.

Waterfront Market, Deira Corniche Dubai, Deira, Oct 15 to 24, @wfm.uae

 Diwali Dhamaka Festival  

Truckers diwali in dubai

When: 4pm to midnight on October 22 and 23

Popular food truck festival, Truckers is back this festive season at Souq Al Marfa on Dubai Island with a line-up of activities and entertainment for the entire family. Visitors can celebrate with shopping, cultural performances, live music and artists and a kid’s play. Find over 20 stalls and food trucks dishing out delicious grub or shop for festive clothes, jewellery, decor, handicrafts and gift hampers from over 50 vendors. It’s free to attend.

Diwali Dhamaka Festival, Souq al Marfa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, Oct 22 and 23, @truckersuae

Images: Supplied 

