Diwali in Dubai: 4 markets celebrating the festival of lights

Diwali in Dubai is something almost everyone looks forward to. This year, it is celebrated on October 24 and there’s plenty to see and do (besides driving down to Bur Dubai to be wow’ed by the lights).

But first, what is Diwali? Diwali, Divali, Deepavali or Dipavali is a four to five-day-long festival which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali coincides with the Hindu New Year and celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Here are 4 markets celebrating Diwali in Dubai

BurJuman Mall

When: 12pm to 10pm until October 30

This vibrant market at BurJuman mall is showcasing 26 festive kiosks. Shop for fashion, accessories, decor, Indian sweets and savoury bites. There’s live entertainment, mini fashion shows, make-up master classes and more. For the little ones, there are painting classes, rangoli making etc. Stay updated with all the latest via BurJuman’s social media channel.

BurJuman Mall, Bur Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 352 0222, @BurJuman

Festival Plaza

When: 12pm to 10pm every Thursday and Sunday until October 23

Head to Festival Plaza on Saturday and Sunday and catch Diwali performances by cultural groups showcasing dance and music from the different states of India. There’s a rangoli workshop and competition plus a painting workshop for little ones on October 22 and 23. A one-day carnival takes place on October 30 from 2pm. Additionally, Festival Plaza is organizing free shuttle buses for visitors to the grand Hindu temple at Jebel Ali.