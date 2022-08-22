A destination within a destination…

One of the many qualities that make Dubai unique is its man-made islands. The Palm Jumeirah, The World Islands, and Bluewaters Island are among the popular ones on the list, but with this new announcement by Nakheel, it’s time to shine the spotlight on Deira Islands – now renamed to Dubai Islands.

Master developer Nakheel has just unveiled huge plans to transform the island redefining the concept of waterfront living.

Dubai Islands comprises of five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres. It aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors.

Here’s what we know

Each island will offer up something unique from innovative living experiences to cultural hubs, recreational sports beaches and beach clubs.

The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels. According to Nakheel, this includes ‘luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels’ – all of which will help support Dubai’s tourism and hospitality drive.

It will also include 20 kilometres of beaches including a Blue Flag certified beach – a recognised award given to beaches for following a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

Additionally, there will be two square kilometres of parks and open spaces plus premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

The islands will be well-connected supporting pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking – all of which are crucial elements of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Naaman Atallah, Chief Executive Officer at Nakheel added on stating, ‘Dubai Islands are an integral part of the future vision for the emirate, focusing on enhancing the health, happiness and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as well as providing the highest standards and variety of urban infrastructure and facilities.’

Dubai Islands are located along Dubai’s northern coastline and is easily accesible by land and sea through road bridges and water transport.

What’s currently on the island?

Several places already exist on the island: a waterfront souk with 400 stores which opened last year in August 2021, a museum hub which opened in June 2022 and two hotels: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai (read our review here) and Hotel RIU Dubai.

We can’t wait to learn more about this exciting project.

Images: Supplied