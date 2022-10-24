Fitness fanatics, are you ready to get your sweat on?

Self-acclaimed as London’s ‘king of gyms’, 1Rebel fitness studio officially opens its doors today, Monday, October 24, in ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. The 11, 500 square-foot space features two studios where its famous full-body classes will take place, and an open-gym floor with over 100 pieces of premium Technogym equipment including cardio, resistance, free-weights, and strength zone.

1Rebel Dubai boasts a part-gym, part-nightclub vibe with innovative design, exciting LED lighting, and luxe changing rooms featuring chilled towels, oversized showers, spacious lockers, and dedicated vanity areas stocked with indulgent skin & hair products including Dyson hairdryers. Those thinking of heading down to get in a morning workout before work will be pleased to hear that classes start from 6.15am on weekdays and 8.15am on weekends.

Let’s get ready to rumble…

The fitness studio has two high-energy full body workout classes to choose from: Reshape and Ride.

Think of Ride as your usual spin class’ rebellious, sexier sister. 45-minutes of immersive lighting and epic playlists leads the class through slow resistance filled inclines, fast paced sprinting, and a weight sequence for the upper body. Guaranteed to get the blood pumping.

Reshape is 1Rebel’s most popular workout encompassing quick-fire rounds of high-powered treadmill intervals alongside dynamic weight sequences. This class is designed to condition and sculpt selected muscle groups, boosting your endorphins and fitness levels.

Check out the full class schedule here: 1rebel.com

Other distinctive features? Fuel up with a post-workout shake from the smoothie bar or treat yourself to some fresh new gym gear with 1Rebel’s trendy selection of athletic wear. Plus, those not wanting to commit to a full gym membership, can pay per class starting from Dhs115 or first timers can get three classes for Dhs250. Access to the gym floor starts from Dhs115 for a day pass or Dhs1,000 per month.

While DIFC will be the first branch of 1Rebel in the UAE, there are already plans for a second in Dubai Marina. 1Rebel will bring its high-paced workouts to W Dubai – Mina Seyahi early next year. Stay tuned…

1Rebel gym, ground floor, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai 1rebel.com/ae

Images: Provided