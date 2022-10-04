The Thunder hitmakers will perform at the Etihad Arena in January…

They just dropped their epic 32-track double-disc album, Mercury — Acts 1 & 2, and to celebrate, American rock legends are bringing their massive Mercury World Tour to Abu Dhabi early next year.

The multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning band will headline a gig at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on January 26, 2023, before heading off on the Latin American leg of their world tour.

Tickets for Imagine Dragons in Abu Dhabi will go on sale on Friday October 7 at 12pm, priced from Dhs250. You’ll be able to buy them via ticketmaster.ae and etihadarena.ae.

Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest hits from the massive double album including chart-topping songs Enemy, Bones and Sharks. Enemy, which the band dropped in October 2021, was used as the theme song for the Netflix animated series Arcane, and has thus far racked up 4.6 billion streams. The four-piece followed it up with Bones in March 2022, which has been streamed more than 330 million times.

Alongside their newer material, fans can expect to hear Imagine Dragons perform some of the biggest hits from the decade-long career producing top rock anthems. Prepare to sing along to Demons, dance like no one’s watching to It’s Time and watch in awe as the band light up the Etihad Arena with Thunder.

The Las Vegas quartet, made up of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, add to an impressive line-up of musical megastars kicking off 2023 in Abu Dhabi. They join Brit music legend Sting, who will perform on Friday January 27; and ever-popular K-pop girl group, Blackpink, who will bring their world tour to a still to-be-confirmed location on Saturday January 28, 2023.

