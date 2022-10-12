Saudi-based MDLBEAST will host an epic 28-day music festival for football fans over the FIFA World Cup…

Football isn’t the only thing to look forward to during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as MDLBEAST is set to present Aravia, an epic 28-day music festival, in Doha for the duration of the tournament.

From Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18, 56 world-class performances will take to the stage at Qatar’s Al Rihla venue including David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Scooter, Calvin Harris, and Fatboy Slim. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from Dhs179 for general admission and from Dhs449 for VIP passes.

Football fans can expect unforgettable performances every night kicking off at the end of every match with world-class international and regional acts covering a wide variety of music genres.

The incredibly attractive lineup of headliners includes: Afrojack, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris, Scooter, Jorja Smith, Axwell, Benny Benassi, Dababy, Morten, Fatboy Slim, and Ayed. Breathe, there’s more. Tinie Tempah, Otto Knows, R3hab, Lost Frequencies, Gordo, Rae Sremmurd, Hamaki, Malaa, and Tyga.

A lot to take in? There’s still more. Supporting the headliners, you can expect superstar DJs and performances from the likes of Cosmicat, The Engineers, DJ Leen, Dabous, Vegie, Loush, DJ Sharkk, Sound of Yaz, Vinyl Mode, and Dish Dash.

The full list headliners and can be found on the MDLBeast Aravia website, but stay tuned as there’s one more to be announced soon for December 9.

Getting there

Step off the pitch and make your way to the 17-metre-long stage, inspired by the official match ball Al Rihla. It will take around 10 to 45 minutes to arrive by car, depending on the game you’re coming from, or 20 minutes to two hours by metro.

Aravia 2022, Al Rihla venue, Doha, Qatar. November 21 until December 18. Tickets starting from QAR199. aravia.mdlbeast.com