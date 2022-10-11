The FIFA Fan Festival is coming to Dubai Harbour…

For those that won’t be able to make it to Qatar for the World Cup, FIFA is bringing the World Cup to you in Dubai with the arrival of a FIFA Fan Festival. One of six events worldwide, the 22-day FIFA Fan Festival will take place at Dubai Harbour, and will be filled with exciting activations, World Cup streaming and more.

The event in Dubai will run from Sunday November 20 to Sunday December 18 at a purpose built space at Dubai Harbour. The official kick off of the FIFA world cup is on Sunday November 20, so fans can experience this epic festival from the first blow of the whistle.

🇶🇦​ Doha

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿​ London

🇲🇽​ Mexico City

🇧🇷​ Rio de Janeiro

🇧🇷​ Sao Paulo

🇰🇷​ Seoul

🇦🇪​ Dubai The FIFA Fan Festival is going global! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2022

Alongside all the on-pitch action, performances by popular international DJs, local musicians and artists also typically form part of the FIFA Fan Festival line-up, so we can’t wait to see who comes into town.

There are a total of six locations that have been announced and we are sure that fans all over the globe will be flocking to them for an incredible time. Other cities include London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Seoul. All of the Festival events will feature live matches being broadcast directly from Qatar, as well as entertainment driven activities such as performances from international DJs, local musicians and appearances can be expected from FIFA legends.

Tickets and pricing will be available soon and you will be able to purchase them from the official FIFA+ website.

FIFA Fan Festival, Dubai Harbour, 20 Nov to 28 Nov from midday to 3am and 29 Nov to 18 Dec from 3pm to 3am. fifa.com, qatar2022.qa