… and it looks beautiful!

Dreaming of a new spot to soak up the sun with your toes in the sand? Get excited for Laguna Beach Taverna, opening next month at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Just before summer, the five-star beach resort debuted Laguna Beach Lounge, a rustic beach bar with a luxe touch, and this November they’ll be adding a boho-chic beach taverna restaurant to that. Similar to the existing lounge, Laguna Beach Taverna will feature a seaside aesthetic in keeping with its beachfront setting, complete with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features.

While Laguna Beach Lounge is the perfect spot for fruity cocktails and gorgeous sunset views, Laguna Beach Taverna promises a more extensive dining experience, with the alfresco restaurant promising a menu of Mediterranean dishes.

On the menu, starters served family style include plentiful portions of grilled squid, a fresh greek salad and punchy beef carpaccio. For mains, you’ll find signatures such as grilled prawns and chicken gyros, while you won’t want to miss a sweet Laguna Magnum. Dishes are served up against the backdrop of the gentle ocean waves, and the beautiful vistas of the Dubai skyline. Once you’ve filled up on the a la carte menu of seaside eats, retreat back to the lounge for lively DJ sets that will have you dancing on the sand.

Laguna Beach Taverna adds to the slew of beachside restaurants that have popped up across the city recently, which includes a trio of beach clubs: SAN, Eva and Playa at The Club, new Grecian beach club Kyma and Aussie-inspired Byron Bathers.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening November 2022. @lagunabeachdubai