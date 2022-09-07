The team behind Twiggy are bringing wow-worthy Grecian vibes to the shores of the Palm…

Just when you thought Palm West Beach couldn’t get any better, a new opening is announced – and our expectations are already high. Why, you ask? Because this beach club comes from hospitality heavyweights Rikas Group, who are behind hotspots including Twiggy, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi.

Set to open this September, the new beach club is called Kyma, and looks set to be a Grecian-inspired paradise when it washes up on the shores of Palm West Beach. The sleek new hotspot features an infinity pool, plush cabanas and a gorgeous earthy palette, so you can expect to enjoy sun-soaked days by the beach and then indulge in long, lazy lunches with your toes in the sand. The homegrown concept will see Rikas’ corporate chef Gilles Bosquet take the reigns of the menu, which promises authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence.

Kyma is a partnership between Rikas Group and The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, the latter of which opened last year on the Palm Jumeirah trunk within the Palm Tower. At the time of announcement, a beach club by the name of Para Sol was unveiled as a still yet-to-open offering for hotel guests, which has since become Kyma. Whether hotel guests will enjoy complimentary access to Kyma is yet to be confirmed.

Kyma will add to an ever-growing list of award-winning restaurants from the Rikas Group, which already includes Park Hyatt’s stunning beach club, Twiggy; DIFC hotspot; Mimi Kakushi, an ode to 1920s Shanghai; and chic Portuguese patisserie, Lana Lusa. The brand is also set to unveil yet another addition to the Palm Jumeirah drinking and dining scene before the end of the year, this time inspired the shores of the Balearics.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2022. @kymabeachdubai