Plenty of entertainment with rappers, international artists and new Secret Parties…

The weekend is almost upon us which means it’s time to start planning out how to make the most of it.

The spooky Halloween holiday is just around the corner, but this weekend will have you screaming (with excitement) for a different reason with a big line-up of international DJs and rappers.

Thursday, October 20

Potter Payper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potter Payper (@potterpayperhimself)

The grime rapper will be headlining ‘Balr$’ at Soho Garden the Palm this week and we are so excited. The self-proclaimed Eminem super fan has made a name for himself in the rapping scene and has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Digga D and NSG. His album Thanks For Waiting was released as a promise to his fans to focus on his music with popular tracks such as Gangsteritus and Plain Clothes. General admission starts at Dhs150 and ladies can enter for free until 1am.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, ladies free entry, Dhs150 after 1am. Tel: (0)54 233 5555, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Nasty C

Performing in Dubai for the very first time, this South African rapper has made a name for himself in the genre with breakout tracks like Jack and Lemonade. The artist has worked alongside the likes of French Montana and Davido. He also starred in the Netflix series Blood and Water as the character, Zhero. Nasty C will be performing for one night only at Vice Dubai.

Vice Dubai, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. @vicedxb

Kojo Funds

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thursday night is for the Afrobeats fans. Kojo Funds will be performing at Nargui Five on Thursday night from 11pm. The British rapper is known for his blend of Caribbean and West African sounds with dancehall and pop. He has worked alongside some prominent names in the industry such as Mabel and Wretch 32.

Kojo Funds, Nargui Five, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, 11pm to 7am. Tel: (0)56 976 1014 @narguifivedubai

Friday, October 21

DJ Lee Foss

This American producer and DJ is helping you kick off your weekend in style. His eclectic blend of house, deep house and techno have made a name for him not only in America but also in the UK. He’s played at notable clubs in London and Manchester. His prominence as a DJ has been driven by an incredible nu-school house and synth-heavy techno.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, ladies free entry, Dhs150 after 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Saturday, October 22

DJ Armand Van Helden

Rounding out the festivities at Soho Garden the Palm, Armand Van Helden, with three decades of DJ’ing under his belt, will be hosting an evening full of house and garage beats. Having worked with some incredible names such as Daft Punk, Puff Daddy, Katy Perry and many more. He is also arguably one of the most revered figures in the EDM industry.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah. Tel: (0)4 321 3361 sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Camelphat and Argy

Saturday In Dubai 🌶⚠️

Code, Meydan pic.twitter.com/vpBq4eg0Kn — CAMELPHAT (@CamelPhat) October 18, 2022

The latest addition to the Soho Garden repertoire, Code, will be hosting two incredible acts: Camelphat and Argy. The iconic duo of Camelphat have been to Dubai many times previously. The Duo have some famous tracks such as Cola. This time they will be joined by Argy, a fairly underground DJ who has popular hits like Tataki and Ketuvim. The three will be performing at Code and tickets will be available at the door. Regular door policy applies.

Camelphat and Argy, Code, Soho Garden, Racecourse Grandstand, Meydan, doors open 10pm. Tel: (0)52 388 8849, sohogardendxb.com, @code_dxb

Nic Fanciulli

This week, the international Grammy-nominated DJ will be at the decks at Bohemia at Beach by Five. The British dance artist will be bringing his incredible tunes with him to Bohemia, one of Dubai’s most popular beach club parties. Nic Fanciulli will be there from 1pm and general access comes with three drinks for the girls and guys. .

Nic Fanciulli, Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeriah, doors open at 1pm, general access costs Dhs200 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com,@beachbyfive

Sunday, October 23

Ce La Vi

Party giants Secret Parties is bringing a new series of must-not-miss weekly events to Dubai’s premium venues. Lost Tales will be a collection of experiences and the roster of entertainment kicks off this Sunday at Ce La Vi. For their first event expect Darko De Jan and DJ Sarikiaya with melodic techno and deep house sets.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View, 2pm to 9pm, Dhs150 for entry with four drinks for ladies, Dhs300 for gents. Indoor tables minimum spend Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. secret-parties.com

Images: Supplied and social