Halloween – this is the one night a year when you can either look your best or your worst and nobody can say anything about it. In proper What’s On fashion, we will be providing you with events for all the ghouls and guys to celebrate this Halloween season in Dubai.

Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm

It’s back, and back with a bang. Prepare yourselves for a night of some scary dance-offs, big prizes, crowd karaoke, and some goosebump-inducing banging bingo. Make sure that your outfits are absolutely terrifying as there will be a Dhs5,000 prize for best, erm… worst dressed. Tickets start from Dhs150 and are available here

Bongo’s Bingo, Asateer Tent, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeriah, from Dhs150, @bongosbingodubai

Armani Hotel – 3BK

If you have an irrational fear of dolls, beware. Let Annabelle and Chucky scare you silly at the Secret House of Dolls Brunch at the Burj Khalifa. Guests will get a delectable four-course meal with free-flow drinks. Oh, and guests dressed in their worst will stand a chance to win prizes. This spooky event is not to be skirted on.

3BK, Level 3, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Sat Oct 29, brunch 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 6pm. Dhs349 soft, Dhs399 wine and cocktails (ladies only), Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling, afterparty, 150 for 4 select drinks. Book here.

Bar Du Port

The seductive sirens are calling. Will you heed their call? This Halloween, Bar Du Port will be hosting its first-ever Halloween-themed brunch. The stylish bar will be beckoning sailors with the alluring calls of these mythical creatures to host an enchanting evening. With the terrace open, you can dance the night away with the Dubai skyline glittering in the back accompanied by live entertainment.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour, Sun Oct 21, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs390 for house drinks, Dhs550 for premium drinks. Tel: (050) 969 9820, barduportdubai.com, @barduportdubai

Ce La Vi

This Halloween, Ce La Vi is pulling out all the stops. Their Yelloween brunch, being held on Saturday, October 29 will be bringing out all the creepy creatures in broad daylight. Spend the afternoon of frights at the sky-high venue and enjoy a lavish spread of decadent Pan-Asian dishes and free-flow drinks.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sat Oct 29 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 582 2611, celavi.com, @celavirestaurant,

Clap – Ongaku speakeasy

Transformed into the 1998 cult classic The Ring, this hidden speakeasy will be draped in shadows and become a dark Japanese haunted videotape nightmare. Old TVs scattered around, accompanied by creepy music, and of cousrm the return of Samara. Liquid courage, required… Fancy dressed, encouraged.

Ongaku, inside Clap, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Mon Oct 31 11pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820, claprestaurant.com, @clapdxb

Geales at Le Royal Meridien

Geales is making sure you will have a fang-tastic time this Halloween. Enjoy a British set menu designed to delight the whole family. The little ones will be entertained with spooky activities such as face painting, Halloween-themed games and much more.

Geales, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, Sun Oct 30 1pm to 4pm. Dhs245 for soft, Dhs395 for house, kids under 12 free. Tel: (0)4 316 5555, geales-dubai.com

Home by McGettigan’s – City Walk

Back by popular demand, this crime-solving, murderer-interrogating evening is an action-packed thrill ride. This immersive experience takes place on Wednesday, October 5 from 7.30pm followed by a Halloween-themed brunch performance on Saturday, October 29 from 2pm. Brunch includes free-flow drinks and a three-course meal. You will get a chance to interact with the characters, too. Discover the criminal before Detective Chief Inspector Bill Roberts and you and your team will win a brunch. For all their other offers at other branches check out their website.

H0me by McGettigan’s, City Walk, Wed Oct from 7.30pm entry costs Dhs50, welcome drink included. Oct 29 2pm to 6pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 385 2400 mcgettigans.com

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Zombies, ghosts, ghouls and phantoms will be roaming the streets of the Haunted Hotel. But it seems that they will be taking over the whole of IMG for the best Halloween bash. 31 days of spook fright and fun are headed your way with trick-or-treat activities, Dark Mazes, Haunted Alleys and more.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road, City of Arabia, Oct 1 to 31 Mon to Thu, midday to 10pm, Fri to Sun midday to 11pm. Tel :(0)4 403 8888. imgworlds.com

Legoland Dubai

Legoland is turning into a spookyland this Halloween. There will be plenty of family-friendly activities and most importantly, the brand new 4D monster movie ‘The Great Monster Chase’ will be exclusively played here. For those wanting to take the spook-fest to the next level, they can book into the Legoland Hotel for a monster sleepover and enjoy exclusive Halloween activities. The sleepover will give you a special invite to the Halloween ‘monster party’ hosted at the theme park. For more information, visit their website here.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Oct 7 to 31, Tel: (0)4 825 1650. legoland.com

Le Gourmet

Gather all your little loved ones and head to Treasure Island for a fantastic bash. The soft play area at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette will be throwing a Halloween-themed party that is guaranteed to be the (spookiest) party of the season. There’s entertainment, trick-or-treat spin wheel, themed activities and lots of cupcakes and spooky sweets. Kids can also enjoy cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and a themed photobooth.

Treasure Island, Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette, Fri Oct 28 4pm to 7pm, Dhs180 per child. Tel: (0)50 473 8452

Lost Chambers Aquarium

For the ultimate under-the-sea haunted experience, head down to The Haunted Chambers for a scream-worthy adventure. Spooky decorations, exciting games, sea creature interactions, expert talks and mind-blowing photo opportunities await you.

Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm, Sat Oct 29 to Mon Oct 1 10am to 9pm. Dhs85 per adult, one child under 12 free (in costume) enters free with each paying adult, Dhs65 per child thereafter. atlantis.com

Mama Zonia

The multi-award-winning fusion restaurant inspired by the Amazonian jungle is celebrating Halloween in style. On Saturday, October 29 Mama Zonia will be hosting a secret party brunch between 1pm and 4.30pm, with an after-party until 6.30pm. The Halloween special will host live music, tribal drummers, samba dancers and the mischief monkey.

The spooky festivities don’t end there. Channel your inner ghoulish spirit with an unlimited drinks package featuring signature spine-tingling cocktails, such as the ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the ‘Vampire Kiss’. The offer will last for three hours and is. Dhs220 for ladies and Dhs270 for gents. Make sure you plan ahead as bookings are required.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Halloween Brunch, Sat Oct 29, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs745 Champagne. Unlimited Drinks, Mon Oct 31, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs220 ladies, Dhs270 gents. Tel:(0)4 240 4747 mamazoniadubai.com, @mamazoniadxb

Majlis Al Sultan

This limited-edition Halloween menu takes autumn and pumpkin-loving to a whole new level. The menu will feature, you guessed it, pumpkin-themed dishes such as spiced pumpkin soup, and a garden pumpkin panna cotta. The kiddies are also welcome and can enjoy spooky cookie crafting. You get a pumpkin, they get a pumpkin, everybody gets a pumpkin!

Majlis Al Sultan, Al Wasl road, Jumeriah, and City Centre Me’aisem, Oct 28 to 31, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 334 1888, @majlisalsultan

Motiongate

Halloween celebrations at Motiongate begin from October 8 and we can expect an array of spooky-themed activities such as a horror maze, scare zones, zombie food and much more. Guests can explore the park’s haunted houses at their own peril. The most terrifying events take place from Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm.

Motiongate, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Oct 8 to 31, dubaiparksandresorts.com

Nonya

Come one, Come all. Step right up and be prepared to see the most frightening freaks at the Secret Circus Brunch. Freak Shows will roam while you enjoy a spectacular brunch with delicious nibbles and handcrafted cocktails. The jaw-dropping circus freaks will be making their rounds, but be careful and don’t get too close…

Freak Show, Secret Circus Brunch, Nonya, Taj, Jumeriah Lake Towers, Sat Oct 29, brunch 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Dhs 299 soft, Dhs349 wine (ladies only) Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs699 champagne, afterparty Dhs150 four select drinks. Book here.

NYX

It’s time to don your most glamorous mask and make your way to NYX at Gaia to celebrate Halloween in style. From 10pm immerse yourself into the beauty of darkness and masquerade your identity while you enjoy an evening of decadence. To set up the evening further a set by DJ Liva K will excite and energise you with his eclectic beats.

Nyx at Gaia, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Mon Oct 31 10pm to 3am. Reservation required, price on request. Tel: (0)52 736 6219

Paramount Hotel Midtown

Ghouls and Witches are welcome to join this celebration at their own risk. At Melrose Bar and Lounge, you can enjoy a show with the worst of the worst that Disney has to offer. Maleficent, Cruella De Ville and Ursula have planned an evening filled with childhood nostalgia, tricks and lots of naughty treats for you to enjoy. Book via WhatsApp on 058 826 5729.

Melrose Bar and Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, every Sat in Oct from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 3333. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Paramount Hotel Dubai

Ghosts, ghouls and Goblins are celebrating Halloween a little early at the Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge. The speakeasy is getting an Addams Family make-under this October. The live musical production ‘A Happy Family Murder”, a tribute to the iconically gothic family. This Whodunit is a celebration of the honour of killing Uncle Fester. Taking place on Thursday nights, at Wednesday’s protest. Discover who merrily murdered the family member.

Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Thursday Dhs299 soft, Dhs380 house, Dhs550 bubbly. October 13, 20, 27 and November 3, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 246 6641 paramounthotelsdubai.com

Prato Dubai

Frighteningly fun times are coming to Prato Dubai as they will be hosting an afternoon brunch for family and kids. Guest can enjoy a traditional British carvery. While the little ones are in the special kid’s corner, parents will be entertained by a live DJ. Be sure to dress in your worst as there are prizes to be won for the scariest costume.

Prato Dubai, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, Oct 29 1pm to 4pm, Dhs 225 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @pratodubai

Rolldxb

Rolldxb will be hosting the only indoor roller-skating event for Halloween. Bring the ghouls and enjoy a zombie-themed night of rolling on the wood. This eerie affair includes themed props. On Wednesday, October 26, it’s a ladies only evening so get the gals together for this freakish eve. The rest of the Halloween events will take place on October 28, 29 and 30.

Rolldxb, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street, Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid Oct 26, 28, 29, 30 from 6pm to 11pm. For bookings click here. @rolldxb

Sonara Camp

Returning for its third year the spooky season celebrations have returned to Sonara’s sandy dunes. Dress up is encouraged and kids can enjoy a plethora of activities such as camelback riding inclusive of trick-and-treat surprises and goodies. There is also a live show, cupcake and cookie decorating, as well as scary movies. All the while, parents can drink in the surroundings and enjoy the award-winning food and beverages.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Sun Oct 29, Sunset experience with all activities Dhs580 adults and Dhs250 for kids 6 and up, Sunset and Dinner Dhs980 adults and Dhs490 for kids 6 and up. Kids 5 and under go free. Tel: (0)4 223 8011, nara.ae

Soul Beach

Scream, shout and let it all out at Soul Beach. Ibiza Global Radio is back and they are kicking off the season in October with international DJs like Themba and Stacey Pullin. Tickets are on sale here. The next event is their Halloween edition which will be sure to put the ‘boo’ in boogie.

Ibiza Global Radio Halloween Festival, Soul Beach, JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, Jebel Ali, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5126, soulbeachdxb.com, @ibizaglobalradiouae

Studio One Hotel

Grab your fellow horror film enthusiasts and head down to the ultimate scare fest. Settle in and get ready to watch the horror as the clock strikes midnight. Package is inclusive of a soft drink and popcorn, make sure you keep it protected from flying all over the place at the jump scares.

Big Fright Night, Studio One Hotel, Studio, Studio City, Mon Oct 31 11pm onwards, Dhs 69 per person. Tel: (052) 767 9300.

Swissotel Al Ghurair

This ghoul-icious brunch spread is one for the whole family to enjoy. Parents can enjoy drinks such as vampire punch paired with a fantastic menu with speciality Mexican and Brazilian foods. While the little ones can enjoy an assortment of activities including a ‘Trick or Treat’ around the hotel.

Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Oct 30, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs159 for adults, Dhs59 for kids, and children below 6 dine free. Tel: (0)4 293 3270, swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

Tesoro & Treehouse

Forget Alice in Wonderland, this is Alice in Horrorland. Getting freaky this Halloween, and… be careful with what you eat else you might end up shrinking. Indulge warily in an incredible four-course meal with unlimited drinks. Those dressed in their Saturday scariest will stand the chance to win prizes, too.

Alice in Horrorland, Secret Wonderland Brunch, Tesoro & Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Sat Oct 29, brunch 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 8pm. Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs549 sparkling, afterparty Dhs150 for four select drinks. Book here.

Vox Cinemas

There are a few horror films being released onto the circuit during the month of October. Halloween Ends, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Will Patton will be released Thursday, October 13 – this will be the final instalment of the spine-chilling franchise. You can also catch Prey for the Devil featuring Colin Salmon and Ben Cross, which is set to be released on Thursday, October 27.

Wavehouse

The ultimate Carn-evil experience is coming to Wavehouse. We’re talking stilt walkers, contortionists, blood-curdling cocktails, freakishly hot hellfire wings, and caramel apples. The whole shebang. Guests are invited to dress up for a costume competition every Saturday. Scary face painters, and jack-o-lantern carving stations to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Wavehouse, Atlantis the Palm, Fri Oct 28 to Sun Nov 6, daily from midday to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 4256 2626, atlantis.com

Wingstop

This Halloween, take our little one down to Wingstop and if they are dressed up in their spookiest halloween outfits and they will avail a free kids meal. The offer is vailid all all the branches except Dubai Marina and IMG World of Adventure and will take place on Halloween (October 31)

Wingstop, various locations across Dubai. wingstop.ae

Weslodge Saloon – City Walk

Weslodge is becoming a certified Halloween hangout spot this October with cookie decorating classes for the little ones to partake in. Kids aged four to 12 can ice freshly baked cookies with help from one of the Weslodge chefs. Adults can relax at the restaurant while the kiddies have fun decorating spooky cookies.

Weslodge Saloon, City Walk, Mon 31 Oct 5.30pm onwards, Dhs125 for class and one fruit juice. Tel: (0)50 731 9808, weslodge.ae, @weslodgedubai

Weslodge Saloon – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Get dressed in your most ghoulish costume and sip some cocktails at this night brunch. The festivities kick off from 7pm to 10pm on Friday, October 28. There’s a day brunch the next day from 1pm to 4pm, and a post-brunch party from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriot Marquis, Business Bay, Oct 28 7pm to 10pm, Oct 29, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs395 for house beverages, Dhs445 for prosecco. Tel: (0)4 350 9288, weslodge.ae, @weslodgedubai

