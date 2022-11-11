Spin the wheel for what to do this weekend…

Round and round the wheel turns, where it stops is our concern, will you tackle something new, or one of your favourite things to do? Where it stops we can’t control, but each of the options should still speak to your soul. Spin it hard or spin it gently, what you get is what was meant to be…

Friday, November 11

One moment in time

We don’t really need an excuse to spend our weekends at the moment, but if one comes along — double yalla. The wholesome and deliberately family friendly festival, Abu Dhabi Moments is taking place at Khalifa Square this weekend with an appropriately momentous line-up of 60 attractions, shows, crafts and performances with a little sumptin-sumptin for all ages. You can take part in such organised fun nuggets as musical renditions of Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin; bubble, balloon and magic shows, K9 Dogs shows, there’s a mini farm for the little ones, clay pot making, art shows, community painting, coffee barista, home garden workshop and traditional handcrafts on display.

Khalifa Square, Khalifa City, Fri Nov 11 to Sun Nov 13 4pm till 11pm daily. @theadmoments

Knights of the One Republic

Built on a platform of poetic lyrics, musical craftmanship, catchy hooks, mastery over instruments, faultless vocals and a back catalog of unequivically anthemic sing-a-long-bangers — stadium rock outfit, OneRepublic make the perfect candidate to headline this Amplified festival. We can’t wait to hear their gargantuan hits Apologize, If I Lose Myself, Counting Stars, and I Ain’t Worried pumping out of the ‘wall of sound’ style speakers.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 12, tickets from Dhs149. livenation.me

Tokyo thrift

If you haven’t tried the pizzas at Japanese street food phenomenon Akiba Dori yet, well *shakes head*. Look we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed but there is good news — the neon-splashed waterfront hangout at Yas Bay just launched an incredible, magnificently munificent new Friday deal. The pizza party is carb carnival that truly takes some topping (thank you we’re here all week), and we’re putting it out there – might be Yas Bay’s ‘best in class’ new date night. Two signature Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizzas of your choice, plus a salad and two hours of on-tap, free-flow house wine all for just Dhs179 for two people. Mama mia san *gestures in Japanese-Italian*.

Pier 71, Yas Bay Waterfront, Fri Dhs179, midday to midnight. Tel: (04) 770 7949, @akibadori

Stars under the stars

Cinema in the Park is back at Umm Al Emarat Park — a series of free-to-watch (although you need to pay the Dhs10 entry park entrance fee) movies screening over the weekend each week between now and the return of sweaty back season. This weekend’s (Fri Nov 11 and Sat Nov 12) line-up includes Pixar’s poissoinate spartan story of a young clownfish, braving the many mer-ry dangers of the deep to get home to his dad, Finding Nemo (Fri); and then on Saturday there’s the Stockholm Syndrome undertoned Amazon parrot saga of Rio 2.

You’ll find showings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm — and popcorn is available to purchase on site. Mushrif area, entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Dub-ya

In the sleek surrounds of W Abu Dhabi’s decadent, jewel-hued W Lounge, ladies can wind into the weekend with Sipz and Glam ladies’ night on Fridays. Don your best partywear for an evening of dancing tunes, wow-worthy race track views and an epic drinks deal. When you buy one special drink from the ladies’ night menu, you’ll get free-flowing serves all night long. There’s also 20 per cent off dining for the ladies.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Marina Circuit, 6pm to 1am, Fridays. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

Saturday, November 12

CAS me outside

Fresh from their instant sell-out, two-night stint at Dubai’s Hard Rock Cafe, bubblegum-emo, indie pop-rock three-piecce Cigarettes After S** will be bringing down the curtains on Abu Dhabi’s first Amplified Music Festival — in the most ambient soulful way. Their debut single Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, was picked up by cult series The Handmaid’s Tale, and their top listened-to track Apocalypse, has (at time of writing) enjoyed almost half a billion streams.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 12, tickets from Dhs149. livenation.me

For the Louvre of Impressionism

It’s been almost five years since Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2017 on Saadiyat Island in the capital. The art museum has bought a plethora of exhibitions over the years which has drawn in scores of visitors, but one art lovers won’t want to miss is Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity. Famous impressionist artists include Oscar-Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Berthe Marie Pauline Morisot, Camille Pissarro and Alfred Sisley. And visitors to the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be able to see all of these artists’ masterpieces at the exhibition. It features more than 100 paintings, 40 drawings and prints, 20 photographs and even a contemporary video installation structured into fifteen sections.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, exhibition free to enter with museum general admission ticket, under 18s enter for free, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon, until Feb 5, 2023, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

It was all yellow

They’ve been offering nautical tours of Abu Dhabi for the past 10 years, with insightful observations and inner circle local knowledge. The Yellow Boats Abu Dhabi have two brand new boats, both with a capacity of up to 20 people at one time. Adult prices for the these mini cruises-with-views start at Dhs239 for the 60 minute Corniche tour. Sight seeing highlights here include Emirates Palace, Corniche, Fishermen’s Village, Lulu Island and Heritage Village. Other loops are available, including a Yas trip and

Tours depart from Emirates Palace Marina and Yas Island Marina, book via the theyellowboats-abudhabi.com

Sunday, November 13

Seoul food

If you’re wondering where you can satisfy that Korean BBQ craving in the capital — Mukbang Shows, puts on quite the performance. They’re currently running a weekday lunchtime (Mon to Thu, midday to 5pm) all-you-can eat BBQ deal for just Dhs49, that includes beef, chicken, squid, prawns, alongside a la carte servings of famous Korean street food — gimari, haemul pajeon and eomuk guk. Literally no idea what that is, but it all sounds jolly lovely. There’s a premium option with wagyu ,ribeye, tenderloin and striploin for Dhs189 and the interior design is 150 per cent cherry blossom K-Pop-Art. They currently have two branches, one in Muroor and a brand new branch in Elektra. Oh and they also deliver.

Sultan Bin Zayed The First St-Zone 1, 10am to 1am. Tel: (02) 564 04 46 (Elektra), Tel: (02) 886 5150 (Muroor), @mukbangshowae

We need to talk about Barry

Now open at The Galleria, Barry’s is on a mission to get you looking like hawt to trawt. Self-billed as the ‘The Best Workout in the World’ — there’s some muscle behind that claim. The HIIT classes that take place in their famous Red Room (sporting a low red-lit rave vibe, that makes everybody look good) can burn up to 1,000 calories in a session. Here your workout is split by intermittent switches between floor work and treadmill beasting, resulting in an all-round physical tune-up.

Barry’s, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 582 0755, @barrysuae

Going green

If you’re looking for green, Al Ain AKA ‘The Garden City’ is a pretty good place to start. This 1,200-hectare desert oasis is found in the middle of Al Ain and attained UNESCO World Heritage status in 2011. It contains more than 147,000 date palms, trees bearing mangos, oranges, bananas, figs and jujube. With its whimsical shaded pathways beneath fractal canopies it’s a place that provides a shuddering contrast to the urban jungle of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. There’s also an Eco-Centre that offers insight into the conservation efforts at the oasis, and a look back at its history.

Al Ain, open daily 9am to 5pm. Tel: (03) 711 8251, take a virtual tour at visitabudhabi.ae

