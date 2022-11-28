The development will also feature a restaurant and branded residences and will open on Saadiyat Island’s Mamsha beach…

The iconic Nobu brand is coming to Abu Dhabi. But residents of the UAE capital won’t just be able to look forward to fine Japanese fare. As alongside a Nobu restaurant, a beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences will all open in Abu Dhabi in 2026. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the scenic Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove.

Inside the breathtaking beachfront hotel, guests will be able to check-in to one of 165 upscale and modern guest rooms and suites, with a VIP experience awaiting guests staying in the rooftop Nobu Villa. In the hotel, guests will be able to dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s acclaimed Japanese dishes at Abu Dhabi’s first Nobu restaurant, plus three more restaurants and bars, and get pampered at a next-level wellness centre and an array of swimming pools. Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious daytime clubbing experience at Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Beach Club. It will become the UAE’s second Nobu beach club after Nobu by the Beach, which will open in early 2023 in Dubai’s hotly anticipated Atlantis The Royal.

Nobu Hospitality will open only the world’s second collection of Nobu branded residences, where owners will get their own slice of Nobu living in multi-bedroom residences with incredible sea views. Residences will benefit from unparalleled views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a movie screening room, swimming pools and gym and an upscale lounge. If that wasn’t enough, for little Nobu residents, there are indoor and outdoor play areas.

More on Saadiyat Grove

On the Mamsha Al Saadiyat beachfront, the Nobu Hospitality emporium will add to an already impressive collection of restaurants including What’s On Award winners Raclette and Antonia. It will form part of the wider Saadiyat Grove development, a blended leisure, commercial and residential project that will link Abu Dhabi’s culture mega projects. These include the already open cultural icon Louvre Abu Dhabi and upcoming megaproject the Natural History Museum, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum.