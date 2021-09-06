An homage to our favourite fromage…

If you listen carefully, you might be able to hear the sound of Banlieue jazz rising above the rolling Saadiyat surf this morning… Raclette Brasserie & Café is currently preparing to open its doors to the public and there are a few reasons, why we’re particularly excited about it.

Raclette is a concept conceived by MBT Restaurant Management, the same team that gave us the artful Beirut Sur Mer earlier this year. Excitingly, the two restaurants will be neighbours, located just a short stroll apart along the beachfront boulevard of Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

Esthétique

The interiors are a Gallic spun fusion of beachy bohemia, sophisticated art deco details and botanical abundance. Together they paint an easy sort of Montmartre charm, appropriate really as it lies on the island peripherie of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Racette is a licensed venue, with a chic central bar, a perfect spot for those post-beach, shore-view sundowners.

Talking about the concept. Niveen Ibrahim – COO at MBT Development and Executive Director at MBT Restaurant Management: “The inviting feel that this new spot offers will make it an unwinding destination that brings a comforting vibe. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, happy hour or late night drinks; Raclette’s casual laid back Amazonia-inspired ambience is homey yet sublime.”

Goût

Hands up, we don’t have access to the menu, but we do have a few clues about what to expect.

We know it’s a French restaurant of course, and although MBT’s other restaurants are Levantine (Grand Beirut and Beirut Sur Mer) — if we can look forward to the same level of culinary authenticity, this really will be huge news for French food devotees.

What is in a name? Raclette — is of course a hugely popular variety of Alpine cheese, one that is often melted in reverent ritual, with the fondant creamy goo then poured over potatoes and charcuterie cold cuts. We’re presuming raclette, perhaps even with table-top raclette machines, will be a feature. And if so why not fondue too?

We know Christoph Schaper is the Head Chef at Raclette Brasserie & Café. Chef Chris has 30 years of international experience and has spent time in the kitchens of several high-end establishments in the UAE.

We’ll be able to confirm or deny all of the above after we’ve been in for a review, watch this space…

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island. @racletteuae, book tables on tablecheck.com

Images: Provided