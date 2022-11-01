We don’t get a day off for this holiday, but it’s a very important day…

On Thursday, November 3, the country celebrates UAE Flag Day. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

The national campaign was launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

While it is a significant cause to celebrate, it isn’t a public holiday – so no days off work, sorry. (If you want to know when the next public holiday is, head to this link here.) What does happen on this day, however, is that the UAE flag is displayed proudly all over the country – outside ministries and government buildings, shopping malls, people’s houses and cars and so on.

This year, the Ruler of Dubai issued a tweet to ministries and institutions to raise the UAE flag uniformly at 11am on November 3.

٣ نوفمبر القادم تحتفل دولتنا بيوم العلم، ندعو كافة وزاراتنا ومؤسساتنا لرفعه بشكل موحد الساعة 11 صباحاً في ذلك اليوم. سيبقى علمنا مرفوعاً .. سيبقى رمز عزتنا ووحدتنا خفاقاً .. ستبقى راية عزنا ومجدنا وسيادتنا عالية في سماء الإنجاز والولاء والوفاء .. pic.twitter.com/eLmH90j5Ae — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 28, 2022

‘We call on our citizens, organisations, and ministries to hoist the flag simultaneously on November 3 at 11am to express the unity of our home and our destiny,’ he stated.

Other celebrations over the past few years included the UAE flags being arranged on Kite Beach to form the faces of Sheikh Mohammed and the now UAE President, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan when viewed from above.

What do the UAE flag colours mean?

The UAE flag is made up of four colours – red, green, white and black.

According to an official guide: Red symbolises the sacrifices of previous generations who laid the foundations for the union. Green symbolises growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance. White displays the nation’s charitable contributions and support for security and peace in the world. Black reflects the strength of Emiratis and their rejection of injustice and extremism.

