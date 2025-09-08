‘When is the next UAE public holiday?’ is a question on all of our minds this morning

Back at your desks on Monday after a long weekend for Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday and wondering when the next public holiday in the UAE is? Here’s what we know…

Our next public holiday is in December for Eid Al Etihad (previously, National Day and UAE Union Day). It officially falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, earlier this year, a new law came into effect – Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 Concerning the Public Holidays in the State – which state that public holidays could be moved to either the start or end of the week to provide a longer holiday.

If it does shift, a day could be transferred to Monday, December 1, which means a four-day long weekend.

We will have to be a little patient and wait for the official announcement which will be made closer to the date.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

Eid Al Etihad translates to festival (or festivities/celebration) of the Union. It is marked annually to celebrate the formation of the UAE in 1971.

In 2025, the UAE is celebrating 54 years since its formation in 1971. Apart from the UAE decked up in colours of the UAE flag (red, green, white and black) there will be celebrations taking place across the country. Details will be announced soon.

What is the next holiday after this?

After Eid Al Etihad, the next holiday we will get is for New Years Day on January 1, 2026. It falls on Thursday, so it doesn’t look like a long weekend is on the horizon, but… we will just have to wait and see.

For a list of UAE public holiday dates for 2026, here are the predicted dates.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all updates once they have been announced by the officials.

Images: Getty Images